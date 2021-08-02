A 1,300-year-old stone sculpture from the early Turkish period was found some 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the city of Turkistan in the south of Kazakhstan.

According to the statement made on the website of the International Turkic Academy, the first findings of the historical discovery were declared by Ahmet Yesevi International Turkish-Kazakh University faculty member professor Muhtar Koca.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Koca said that the stone statue in question was found by a local resident on land above the Syr Darya River, 250 kilometers from Turkistan.

"Many stone statues have been found in various parts of our country before. However, this stone statue is different from the others in terms of the motifs engraved on it. According to our preliminary findings, we think that the one-meter-long statue has a history of approximately 1,000-1,300 years," Koca said.

Stating that the statue symbolizes a female figure, he added, "It is possible to understand this from the headscarf and earrings. However, it is certain that the depiction belongs to a wealthy lady. It may be the wife of a great ruler of the period. There is also the possibility that it is the symbol of Umay, the goddess of fertility in Turkic mythology."

The statue is being examined by experts at the Ahmet Yesevi International Turkish-Kazakh University’s Archeology Research Institute.