A marble statue group depicting the ancient Greek god of medicine Asclepius and his son and assistant Telesphoros has been unearthed at the ancient city of Aspendos in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced.

The 2.20-meter-tall (7.2-foot) sculpture group was uncovered as part of the ministry’s Legacy for the Future Project, which supports archaeological excavations and restoration efforts across Türkiye.

"An approximately 1,800-year-old symbol of healing has come to light in Aspendos," Ersoy said in a post on social media. "During excavations carried out at the ancient city, we discovered a marble statue group depicting Asclepius, the god of medicine, together with his son and assistant Telesphoros."

Statue heads viewed from different angles, unearthed at the ancient city of Aspendos, Antalya, southern Türkiye, Aug. 5, 2026. (AA Photo)

Symbol of ancient healing

The Roman Imperial-era artwork was found among the ruins of the northern wing of the Monumental Gate, located on the western side of the Eastern Square along the Theater Street.

Ersoy said the statue group dates back to the late second century A.D. and reflects the artistic style of the period through the figures’ poses, the arrangement of the folds in Asclepius’ cloak and the detailed treatment of his face, hair and beard.

"In antiquity, Asclepius represented medicine, treatment and the protection of health, while Telesphoros, depicted wearing a long hooded garment, symbolized the completion of treatment, recovery and the period of convalescence," Ersoy said.

He added that the sculpture represents the entire healing process, from treating illness to achieving full recovery, offering new insights into Aspendos’ health cults, belief systems and social life.

Roman sculpture traditions

According to the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Asclepius is depicted as a mature, bearded man standing upright with long, thick hair. His body weight rests on his left leg, while his right leg is slightly bent and extended forward.

A statue head unearthed at the ancient city of Aspendos, Antalya, southern Türkiye, Aug. 5, 2026. (AA Photo)

The upper part of his body is mostly bare, while his himation – a traditional Greek cloak – is draped over his left shoulder, creating rich folds around his waist and legs.

At the front of Asclepius’ left foot stands Telesphoros, portrayed on a much smaller scale. The childlike figure is recognizable by his long, hooded garment covering his entire body, giving him a column-like appearance.

The discovery site, located among the remains of the Monumental Gate connected to the Eastern Square, suggests that the statue group was displayed in an important public and ceremonial area of the city.

Archaeologists say the sculpture provides valuable evidence of the presence of the Asclepius cult in Roman-era Aspendos and highlights the role of health-related beliefs in the daily and social life of the ancient city.