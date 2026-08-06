The Fire of Anatolia dance company staged its acclaimed production "Troy" at the historic ancient theater of Aspendos, bringing Homer's legendary epics to life in one of the world's best-preserved Roman venues.

Inspired by Homer's "Iliad" and "Odyssey," the production is directed by Mustafa Erdoğan, with artistic supervision by Yılmaz Erdoğan. The performance blends traditional Turkish folk dance, ballet and contemporary dance to tell the story of the ancient city of Troy.

The large-scale production features more than 3,000 dance movements performed simultaneously, with a rotating cast of 300 professional dancers throughout the season.

In a special addition to the performance, young dancers from the Fire of Anatolia Training Academies were joined on stage by their parents, creating a multigenerational cast.

Performing "Troy" at Aspendos represents the meeting of "two legends," Mustafa Erdoğan told reporters after the performance.

The company has toured "Troy" internationally since 2008, Erdoğan said, adding that archaeologists specializing in Troy have praised the production as one of the most historically faithful interpretations of the ancient epic.

"We remain very faithful to Homer's writings," Erdoğan said. "We tell the story of Troy as an Anatolian civilization located in Çanakkale, expressing it through the dances of Anatolia. We strive to present the most accurate archaeological and historical interpretation. This is a mission for us."

Erdoğan also criticized Hollywood portrayals of Troy for failing to emphasize the civilization's Anatolian roots.

He said the company is committed to delivering performances worthy of audiences throughout the season. Troy will be performed every Tuesday at Aspendos, while Fire of Anatolia's flagship production will take the stage on Fridays.

Audience member and performer Ahmet Baygın said sharing the stage with his children, who have been members of the company since 2018, was a memorable experience.

"It makes me incredibly happy to perform alongside my children on the same stage," he said.

Figen Baygın, who also performed with her children for the first time, described the experience as both emotional and a source of pride.

"It is very exciting and something we are proud of," she said. "Being on stage together with our children is a unique feeling. We are grateful to Mustafa Erdoğan for giving us this opportunity."