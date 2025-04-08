The Troya Half Marathon, named after the famous city of Troy, a UNESCO World Heritage site, will be held on April 20 in Çanakkale, Türkiye. The event, organized by the Municipality of Çanakkale and supported by the governorship of Çanakkale, the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism and the Troy Museum, promises to be a historic and exciting occasion for both athletes and tourists.

Historic, scenic race

The marathon will start at the iconic Trojan Horse, located along the Kordon (the seafront promenade) in Çanakkale. Athletes will race along a scenic course, passing through some of the city's most beautiful landscapes and historic sights, including views of the Gallipoli Peninsula. Participants will finish the race at the same location where it began.

The event will feature four different race categories: the 21K Half Marathon, a 10K, a 6K public run and a children’s race. These categories will allow participants of all ages and skill levels to join in and experience the region’s natural beauty, historical sites and cultural heritage while engaging in a fun and challenging athletic event.

Iconic event

The Troy Half Marathon is set to become one of Türkiye's most iconic races, offering a unique opportunity to explore the area's natural beauty and cultural heritage. The event attracts both athletes and tourists eager to discover Çanakkale’s rich history.

Çanakkale Mayor Muharrem Erkek highlighted the event’s potential to promote the city globally, emphasizing its unique geography and historical significance. Erkek is confident that the marathon will grow over the years and invites participants of all ages to join in.

Çağman Esirgemez, director of the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, noted that Troy is a globally significant brand and expressed hope that the event will enhance the city's tourism efforts. Rıdvan Gölcük, director of the Troy Museum, added that the marathon connects the modern city with its ancient past, reinforcing Troy's cultural legacy. He also expressed hopes for future events, such as an ultra-trail race and Gran Fondo, to further promote Troy internationally.