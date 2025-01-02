The year 2025 is shaping up to be an extraordinary one for culture and the arts, with a diverse range of events set to inspire and captivate audiences across the globe. From iconic exhibitions to cutting-edge theater performances, groundbreaking modern art fairs and unforgettable concerts, the year promises something for every art lover. Major cities will buzz with creativity as some of the world's most prestigious cultural venues host events that push boundaries, challenge conventions and offer new perspectives.

Notable exhibitions

Art enthusiasts will be spoiled for choice in 2025, with exhibitions celebrating renowned artists across a variety of genres and historical periods.

In Madrid, the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum will present Proust and Art, a compelling exhibition running from March 4 to June 8. This display explores the role of art in the works of Marcel Proust, featuring masterpieces by figures such as Rembrandt, Vermeer and Monet.

Meanwhile, in Lisbon, the Calouste Gulbenkian Museum will host Guardi and Venice from Feb. 3 to May 11, showcasing the Venetian landscapes of Francesco Guardi. This exhibition offers a fascinating insight into Guardi’s unique depiction of Venice, providing a rare look at the city through the eyes of one of its most celebrated artists.

In Switzerland, the Kunstmuseum Basel will offer a unique experience with the "Inventing Modern Sculpture," running from March 29 to Aug. 10. This exhibition will feature over 50 works by Italian-French artist Medardo Rosso, exploring the transformative journey of modern sculpture.

The Royal Academy of Arts in London will also celebrate Brazilian Modernism with "Brasil! Brasil! The Birth of Modernism" (Jan. 28–April 21). This exhibition will showcase more than 130 works and highlight the evolution of this influential movement.

In France, Victor Hugo’s intriguing drawings will be on display in "Astonishing Things (March 21 to June 29)," offering a rare glimpse into the artistic mind of the celebrated writer.

London’s Burlington Gardens will also host a remarkable exhibition titled "Kiefer/Van Gogh (June 28 to Oct. 26)," which will explore the connections between Anselm Kiefer’s work and the legacy of Vincent Van Gogh. This exhibition promises to offer fresh insights, including never-before-seen works by Kiefer.

For contemporary art lovers, the Summer Exhibition at Burlington House (June 17 to Aug. 17) will feature an exciting range of works, from paintings and sculptures to photography and architectural pieces. The exhibition will highlight both established and emerging talents from around the world.

Theater, performances

Theater enthusiasts will have plenty to look forward to in 2025, with a selection of iconic plays and innovative adaptations scheduled throughout the year.

In London, the Old Vic Theatre will stage "Oedipus (Jan. 21 to March 29)," starring Rami Malek and Indira Varma. This reimagined version of the classic Greek tragedy promises to captivate audiences with its contemporary twist.

Another standout production is "Electra," featuring Brie Larson in the title role, which will run from Jan. 24 to April 12 at Duke of York's Theater. This powerful exploration of vengeance and family dynamics, based on the Greek tragedy by Euripides, will be brought to life in a modern context.

For fans of Shakespeare, the Drury Lane Theatre will host "Much Ado About Nothing" from Feb. 10 to April 5, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell. This witty and emotionally resonant rendition of the classic comedy is sure to delight audiences.

Additionally, the Bridge Theater will also present Richard II from Feb. 10 to May 10, starring Jonathan Bailey as the tragic king. This production promises to be a gripping and thought-provoking interpretation of Shakespeare’s exploration of divine right and political collapse.

Also not to be missed is "How to Choose the Right Husband," a one-woman performance by Yasemin Sakallıoğlu at the Peacock Theatre in London on Jan. 12. This humorous and insightful show offers a fresh perspective on relationships.

Contemporary art fairs, events

2025 will be a year filled with dynamic art fairs that celebrate contemporary works and foster meaningful exchanges between artists, galleries and collectors.

Art Basel in Hong Kong, scheduled for March 28 -30, will bring together leading galleries from across Asia and beyond, providing an in-depth exploration of modern and contemporary art in the Asia-Pacific region.

Frieze London, Oct. 15-19, is another major event on the contemporary art calendar. It offers a diverse array of galleries, installations, and performances and showcases the latest trends and innovations in global art.

Art Düsseldorf on April 11-13 will spotlight Germany's cutting-edge contemporary art scene, with galleries and artists from across Europe coming together to showcase their work.

Frieze Los Angeles, set to be held on Feb. 20-23) and hosted at the Santa Monica Airport, will offer visitors a chance to experience ambitious art installations and collaborations with nonprofit organizations, creating a unique atmosphere of artistic experimentation.

The Armory Show in New York from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7 will be a key event featuring high-level presentations, major partnerships and a special focus on public art installations that challenge traditional gallery boundaries.

Additionally, Art Dubai, April 18-20, will bring together a diverse range of contemporary art exhibitions, performances and educational programs, making it one of the most exciting art events in the Middle East.

Classical music concerts

Classical music lovers can look forward to a year filled with exceptional performances by world-class musicians.

Turkish pianist Fazıl Say will perform across multiple European cities, including Spain on Jan. 10-11, Switzerland on Jan. 13 and Germany on Jan. 24. His performances, known for their expressive energy, are sure to be highlights of the classical music scene.

In London, Wigmore Hall will host some of the finest pianists of our time, including Leif Ove Andsnes, Andras Schiff and Benjamin Grosvenor, with recitals scheduled for January and July.

Opera lovers will be treated to a thrilling program at Teatro alla Scala in Milan, where Simone Young and Alexander Soddy will conduct Wagner's Die Walküre and Siegfried on Feb. 5-23 and June 6-21. These iconic works from Wagner’s Ring Cycle will offer an unforgettable operatic experience.

In New York, the Metropolitan Opera will present four new operas, including John Adams' Antony and Cleopatra, May 12 to June 7, which promises to be a highlight of the city's vibrant operatic scene.

Finally, Janacek’s "The Excursions of Mr. Broucek" will be staged in London on May 4-6 and July 11-13, bringing the Czech composer’s distinctive style to life in a witty and unique opera.