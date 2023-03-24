Teams affiliated with the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums have recovered 288 artifacts from many historical and cultural structures destroyed in the earthquake through excavation studies.

The recovered items, including inscriptions, coins, icons, candlesticks, Ottoman coat of arms, and crosses that were saved from Hatay and other provinces have been taken under protection in museums and excavation houses.

Several historical and cultural structures were also damaged during the devastating earthquakes that claimed thousands of lives. The General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums is continuing the process of extracting and protecting worthy materials from the historical buildings that endured severe damage.

A total of five teams and 173 experts in 10 provinces have been assigned to the task. After identification, classification, cleaning, and documentation of the artifacts in the debris, they are transferred to museums and temporary excavation depots while inventory records are maintained for the recovered items.

Teams work in the quake-hit zone to recover artifacts that may be damaged from the Kahramanmaraş-centered quakes, Hatay, Türkiye, March 23, 2023. (DHA Photo)

265 artifacts in Hatay

As of March 21, around 63 registered immovable properties, including 23 mosques, eight prayer rooms, three churches, three public buildings, five tombs, and eight fountains, as well as 10 residences that underwent preliminary preparation, reconnaissance, were extracted from debris in Hatay. A total of 265 artifacts, including 21 inscriptions, 18 liturgical materials, 13 icons, seven decorated architectural parts, six ceramics, two candlesticks, an Ottoman coat of arms, a metal cross, seven handwritten holy books, 185 religious books, two doorknobs, and one wooden door leaf with coins, were recovered from the debris and placed under protection.

Teams work in the quake-hit zone to recover artifacts that may be damaged from the Kahramanmaraş-centered quakes, Hatay, Türkiye, March 23, 2023. (DHA Photo)

23 artifacts in other provinces

In the excavation studies, 23 artifacts were also recovered in provinces other than Hatay. In Malatya, three building inscriptions, two tombstone inscriptions, and two lotus palmette motif reliefs were recovered and delivered to Malatya Museum. Around 15 pieces, including the Castle inscription and architectural pieces, were recovered from the Gaziantep Castle, and its iron railings around the court were scattered on surrounding sidewalks, while the retaining wall next to the castle collapsed.

Among the recovered artifacts, archeologists also found a coin in Adıyaman.

Cultural debris

Gökhan Yazgı, the General Director of Cultural Heritage and Museums, said that the Disaster Excavation Presidency was established in the earthquake-hit provinces, and teams of experts conducted excavation work in collapsed buildings that were registered. Yazgı said: "The main reason for these studies is to save historic artifacts and then move the 'cultural debris' to a separate place. Architectural elements are studied before the restoration."

Teams work in the quake-hit zone to recover artifacts that may be damaged from the Kahramanmaraş-centered quakes, Hatay, Türkiye, March 23, 2023. (DHA Photo)

Archeology of debris

The deputy director general of Cultural Heritage and Museums Yahya Coşkun also provided information about the recovery of historical and cultural values in the earthquake-hit zone.

"Our excavation teams in the disaster-hit area, together with Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) and other stakeholders, are continuing to work on the debris. Our excavation teams document movable artifacts and immovable pieces that have been destroyed in a safe manner and transport them to our museums. Our Hatay disaster excavation team is working on Ihsaniye Mosque and the Greek Orthodox Church. The number of artifacts recovered from the debris in Hatay has reached 265. We sincerely thank our excavation director and colleagues," he said.

Suppiluliuma statue

The statue of the Hittite King Suppiluliuma I, weighing 1.5 tons, along with the Arsuz steles, the Antakya sarcophagus, mosaics, and similar artifacts in the Hatay Archaeological Museum are protected in steel cages filled with pumice-acting as a cushion, according to Coşkun. "From the very moment of the earthquake, we started restoration on our artifacts at the Hatay Museum, which we did not stop even for a moment," he explained, adding that the museum's H block also reported damages after the earthquake.

Teams work in the quake-hit zone to recover artifacts that may be damaged from the Kahramanmaraş-centered quakes, Hatay, Türkiye, March 23, 2023. (DHA Photo)

Gaziantep, Diyarbakır

Coşkun also highlighted that during ongoing identification, classification, and documentation in other cities outside Hatay, a total of 23 works have been rescued so far as movable cultural assets, such as castle inscriptions, decorated architectural elements, and other objects.

He added: "The identification and rescue work of the teams in Diyarbakır city walls and the Gaziantep Castle are also underway. The collapsed column in the Karakuş Tumulus in Adıyaman will be restored as soon as possible. Debris archaeology is carried out in all places where we know there are artifacts. These artifacts are both documented and protected in museums, and quick intervention is made to prevent any smuggling attempt."