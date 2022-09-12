Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer's painting "Milkmaid" continues to fascinate the art world with its hidden details after 360 years as Dutch art experts prepare the world's largest Vermeer exhibition to date.

The well-known work, painted around 1658-1660, initially also contained a shelf with jugs and a fire basket, art historians now believe.

These unseen elements of the original painting were only able to be revealed by new scanning methods, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam said, announcing plans for an extensive exhibition of works by the Delft artist (1632-1675).

The exhibition, in collaboration with the renowned Mauritshuis in The Hague, is due to open on Feb. 10, 2023, and runs until July 4.

The discovery of the original "Milkmaid" sketch provides valuable insights into Vermeer's working method, the museum's art historians said.

It calls into question the widespread assumption that Vermeer always worked slowly, given the artist's comparatively small body of work.

According to the statement, a thick line of black paint applied in a hurry can be seen under the maid's left arm. This suggests that Vermeer first drew his picture quickly in light and dark tones before working out the details.

On the question of why Vermeer might have painted over the basket and the shelf, Rijksmuseum director Taco Dibbits explained that this was probably a decision made from an artistic point of view: "Painting over the jug shelf and the fire basket provided more peace and calm in the milkmaid's room. Nothing now distracted from her concentrated activity."

The Vermeer exhibition, with loans from several countries, will feature at least 27 works by the Baroque painter, making it the largest Vermeer exhibition to date, according to the museum.

Experts believe he left behind 37 paintings, while the museum estimates 35, including such famous paintings as "Girl with a Pearl Earring."

At the largest Vermeer exhibition in the Netherlands to date, 22 works were on display in the Mauritshuis in 1996. The Rijksmuseum owns four Vermeers, including "Milkmaid." In addition, there are works on loan from Mauritshuis, Ireland and the United States.