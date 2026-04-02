The 9th annual "Heritage Istanbul: Restoration, Archaeology, Museology, and Library Technologies Fair and Conference" opened at the Yenikapı Eurasia Exhibition and Show Center, welcoming visitors from around the world. The four-day event features over 130 local and international companies and combines exhibitions, conferences, workshops, and B2B activities to encourage extended interaction among participants.

Organized with support from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s General Directorate of Museums and Cultural Heritage, Istanbul Governorship, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Marmara Municipalities Union, General Directorate of Foundations, and the National Palaces, the program includes both public and private sector representatives.

International participants come from Russia, Azerbaijan, Albania, the UAE and Italy, alongside Turkish restoration firms and suppliers in museology, librarianship and archaeology.

Cultural responsibility

Speaking at the opening, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül emphasized the city’s unique cultural significance: “Living here is both a joy and a responsibility. Preserving and passing historical monuments and registered structures to future generations is a duty that requires a balance between protection and use.”

Gül stressed that historical sites should not be altered or misused and highlighted collaboration among preservation boards, municipalities, foundations and private firms. He also spotlighted the "Yadigar" project, aiming to restore 1,000 historical artifacts, with a significant number already completed.

School libraries are being enriched under the governor’s oversight, while the Ministry of Culture and Tourism continues to expand 24/7 public libraries and restore museums. Gül said, “We are aware of the value of Istanbul’s artifacts and work with all institutions to ensure their preservation and proper function. These efforts require significant funding, and under the president’s guidance, resources are prioritized for Istanbul.”

Living museum

Fatih Mayor Mehmet Ergün Turan described the district as “a living museum,” housing nearly a third of Istanbul’s 36,000 historical artifacts, including over 10,000 registered cultural assets. He noted that the district encompasses all four UNESCO World Heritage conservation areas in Istanbul and stressed that “cities lose their identity and soul if they lose their memory,” emphasizing the cultural significance of restoration beyond technical work.

Heritage Istanbul 2026 continues through April 4.