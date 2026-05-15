U.S. actor Hannah Einbinder said at the Cannes Film Festival that speaking out for Palestinians is more important than the risk of losing her career, emphasizing that she would not stop advocating for causes she believes in.

Speaking during the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Einbinder told attendees that she is following in the footsteps of Palestinians who, she said, “always have to be their own advocates.”

She said she is not afraid of being boycotted or losing work in the entertainment industry because of her support for Palestinians.

“I think what they know is what I know: that the cost of not speaking is higher than losing my job,” Einbinder said, referring to artists who have previously faced professional consequences for expressing pro-Palestinian views.

“I don’t think that my small career can be weighed against even one human life,” she added, stressing that speaking about Palestine is an obligation.

Einbinder, who is Jewish, won a Primetime Emmy Award in September 2025 for her supporting role in the television series “Hacks” at the Primetime Emmy Awards. During her acceptance speech, she called for “free Palestine.”