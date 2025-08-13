Antalya, one of Türkiye’s most popular tourist destinations, has seen a 17% increase in museum and archaeological site visits thanks to the “Legacy for the Future” project. This cultural initiative, launched by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, is playing a vital role in enhancing heritage tourism in the region.

As of this year, Antalya has welcomed over 9 million foreign tourists. Investments in cultural tourism have significantly increased foot traffic to ancient cities and museums across the province.

The “Legacy for the Future” project involves archaeological excavations that bring the past to light, along with environmental improvements, new visitor routes and modern lighting systems that enhance the overall experience.

Nighttime museum visits

A key component of the initiative is the introduction of “night museum” practices. Ancient sites and museums are illuminated and remain open in the evening, providing tourists with the opportunity to explore cultural landmarks during cooler hours – especially appealing in a city known for its high daytime temperatures.

This approach has proven successful, as many tourists prefer to visit archaeological sites after sunset, resulting in a notable increase in evening activity.

Candemir Zoroğlu, Antalya’s provincial director of culture and tourism, emphasized the importance of cultural tourism in supporting sustainable, year-round tourism.

Under the leadership of Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, 27 museums and archaeological sites across Türkiye have adopted the night museum concept. In Antalya, this includes the ruins of Side, Aspendos and Patara, as well as Alanya Castle and the Alanya and Necropolis Museums.

Zoroğlu noted that this initiative not only offers a comfortable evening alternative for tourists seeking to escape the heat but also provides a unique and atmospheric way to experience historical sites. The feedback, he said, has been overwhelmingly positive.

He highlighted the impact of these efforts: “Last year, 1.1 million people visited museums and archaeological sites in the first six months. This year, the number rose to 1.3 million – a 17% increase. A major factor has been the activation of night museum practices.”

He also pointed out that local businesses are pleased with the increased evening traffic in these areas.

Zoroğlu emphasized that Antalya is not only a sun-and-sea destination but also a significant hub for cultural tourism. “Tourists are venturing beyond their hotels to discover different aspects of the city,” he said. “There are many important historical and tourist landmarks in the area.”

He added that ongoing work at archaeological sites and museums continues to enrich the city’s cultural offerings and makes a significant contribution to the tourism sector.

The government is also investing in infrastructure to improve the overall tourist experience. Zoroğlu mentioned that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Antalya-Alanya Highway, attended by both the minister of culture and tourism and the minister of transport and infrastructure, will further support tourism development in the region.

Tourists themselves are expressing satisfaction. Filiz Akın, who visited the ancient city of Side, said they chose to see it in the evening due to the cooler weather. She praised the lighting design, saying it created a magical atmosphere for the site.

“It’s beautifully done, every detail is thoughtfully planned. We were very impressed. It’s our first time here, but we’re already planning to come back,” she said.

The Night Museum initiative in Antalya will continue until Oct. 1.