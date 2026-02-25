After the original building of the Adana Provincial Public Library was damaged in the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş in southern Türkiye, the library relocated to the historic 181-year-old Aya Nikola Church, welcoming over 65,000 visitors in just 16 months.

The library’s previous location in the Kayalıbağ neighborhood of the Seyhan district sustained significant damage during the devastating earthquakes. With 37,375 active members, the decision was made to move the library to Aya Nikola Church, also known as the “Kuruköprü Church.”

Built in 1845 by the Greek community during the Ottoman era, the church became vacant following the population exchange between Türkiye and Greece. Over the years, it has served as the Adana Archaeology Museum, Adana Ethnography Museum, a museum depot and the Kuruköprü Church Monument Museum. Today, it has been transformed into a library filled with books.

A visitor studies inside the Adana Provincial Public Library, Adana, southern Türkiye, Feb. 17, 2026. (AA Photo)

A library amid history

The Provincial Public Library opened its doors in the new location on Oct. 20, 2024. In just 16 months, the library has hosted more than 65,000 readers, attracted by the unique historical atmosphere. Located in the Kuruköprü neighborhood, the library is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., every day except Sundays.

Vast collection

Doğan Şen, director of the Adana Provincial Public Library, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that visitors enjoy an experience intertwined with history. The library houses nearly 70,000 books and 25 periodicals.

“Visitors benefit from the historical materials available here and spend time conducting research in a beautiful environment. The location itself is very attractive, which draws a lot of public interest. It has been a wonderful addition for Adana,” Şen said. He also mentioned that the library hosts numerous events, including author-reader meetings.

A stray cat sits on a table at the Adana Provincial Public Library, Adana, southern Türkiye, Feb. 17, 2026. (AA Photo)

Visitors love the historic vibe

Visitor Hatice Ateş shared that studying in a historic building helps her focus and motivates her better. “I often come here with my friends. The historic ambiance creates a peaceful feeling, which helps me concentrate on my studies. It’s wonderful to study in such a historic setting,” she said.

Teacher Figen Karataş also expressed her admiration for the library: “It’s an extremely beneficial place for our students. They can study more focused and effectively in this historic setting. The stone structure and overall design make it very appealing. Even during short breaks, it can motivate students.”

Muhammet Şimşek added that the library’s atmosphere is exceptionally pleasant, enhancing the overall experience for visitors.