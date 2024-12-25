Zerzevan Castle, located in the Çınar district of Diyarbakır, Türkiye, has witnessed a remarkable blend of ancient history and modern technology. The site, whose origins date back over 3,000 years, was used as a military settlement during the Roman period and is now one of the region’s key tourist attractions.

Situated just 13 kilometers (8 miles) from the district, Zerzevan Castle has become an increasingly popular destination. One of its most significant features is the discovery of the world’s last Mithras Temple. Visitors are drawn to this historic site year-round, where the past continues to shed light on ancient civilizations.

Glimpse into history

The castle is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List and spans a vast area of 60 acres. It boasts well-preserved ruins, including towering walls, a 21-meter-high (68-feet-high) watchtower and a 400-person capacity underground shelter. Additional findings include a church, administrative buildings, homes, grain and weapon storage, rock tombs, water canals and 54 cisterns. Furthermore, an underground church and secret passages, which further illuminate the castle’s strategic and religious significance, have been discovered, along with the Mithras Temple, which declined in importance after the A.D. fourth century, when Christianity became dominant in the region.

Reviving history with AI

In an innovative project, historian and researcher Adem Ulusoy used artificial intelligence to digitally recreate the rituals and atmosphere of the Mithras Temple at Zerzevan Castle, bringing the ancient practices to life through technology. Ulusoy emphasized that one of the most important aspects of the castle is its connection to Mithraism, the ancient religion of the Roman Empire, before the rise of Christianity.

“Mithraism is one of the most mysterious belief systems in human history,” Ulusoy said. “In this project, I brought the rituals of Mithraism and the unique atmosphere of Zerzevan Castle to life through artificial intelligence. My aim was to reinterpret this mysterious culture of deep historical significance with modern technology and carry this valuable part of humanity’s heritage into the present.”

Ulusoy expressed gratitude to professor Aytaç Coşkun, the head of the excavation team, and his esteemed colleagues for their support during the project. He noted that his research on Mithraism led him to discover seven stages in the initiation process of this belief system. “Each stage involved certain trials, after which one would progress to the next level,” Ulusoy explained. “By combining these stages with insights from Coşkun’s research, I was able to interpret and bring them together in an AI-driven project.”

Mystery of rituals

Ulusoy elaborated on the exclusivity of the Mithras rituals at Zerzevan Castle, noting that entry into the Mithras Temple required certain privileges. “To enter the temple, one had to be a high-ranking soldier, a successful individual, or a wealthy merchant,” he explained. “While anyone could be initiated into Mithraism, only those present at Zerzevan Castle could participate in the Mithras rituals, making it an ongoing mystery.”