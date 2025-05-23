The Edirne Archaeology and Ethnography Museum invites visitors to embark on a fascinating journey through history, showcasing artifacts unearthed from the ancient settlement of Enez (Ainos), one of the oldest inhabited areas in Thrace.

Among the museum’s rich collection reflecting the region’s archaeological and ethnographic heritage, the artifacts discovered during excavations in Enez hold a special place. These pieces not only represent the area's deep historical roots but also captivate the interest of many museum visitors.

Artifacts found at the Ainos excavations are displayed at the Edirne Archaeology and Ethnography Museum, Edirne, Türkiye, April 2, 2025. (AA Photo)

Bridge between past and future

Kemal Soytürk, Edirne provincial director of culture and tourism, shared with Anadolu Agency (AA) that museums serve as gateways to the past while inspiring the future. He highlighted that the Edirne Archaeology and Ethnography Museum is one of the oldest museums in Thrace and a vital bridge connecting past and present in a rapidly changing world.

Soytürk added: “Our museum is among the most visited in the region. Here, we exhibit fascinating archaeological finds from the Ainos excavations in the Enez region, one of the earliest settled areas in this region. Last year, our museum welcomed 80,000 visitors.”

Visitors explore artifacts displayed at the Edirne Archaeology and Ethnography Museum, Edirne, Türkiye, April 2, 2025. (AA Photo)

Unique treasures

Enez is home to 51 archaeological sites and 44 immovable cultural heritage assets, including notable landmarks such as Enez Castle, the Necropolis area, the Has Yunus Bey Tomb and the King’s Daughter Basilica.

Soytürk emphasized the importance of the Enez artifacts on display at the museum, stating, “Visitors can see some of the rarest and most exquisite artifacts in Türkiye, such as the Aeolian column capitals. They should not miss the amphorae adorned with various figures, grave steles, hydrias and the statue of Nike. The museum also houses unique items like a figure of a pregnant woman, masks, sarcophagi in the courtyard and diverse column capitals.”

Hydrias found at the Ainos excavations are displayed at the Edirne Archaeology and Ethnography Museum, Edirne, Türkiye, April 2, 2025 .(AA Photo)

Ongoing excavations

The excavations in Enez, initiated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in 1971, are currently led by Gülnur Kurap from Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University. The digs take place annually from summer through December.

Every year, a varying number of artifacts are uncovered, with about half of the museum’s approximately 30,000 archaeological items originating from these excavations.

The museum organizes its displays both chronologically and thematically, showcasing a wide array of objects from ancient toys to jewelry. In addition to exhibits, many artifacts are preserved in storage, awaiting future display. The diverse collection appeals to visitors of all ages, making the museum a vibrant cultural hub.