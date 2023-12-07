Akbank Sanat, the pioneer in the art world in Türkiye, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a special exhibition.

"A Space of Insight: Akbank Sanat and 30 Years" opened its doors on Dec. 6, offering a journey through time to explore 31 different exhibitions held at Akbank Sanat and the stories behind them. Hasan Bülent Kahraman curated the exhibition, while the concept and design were crafted by Bülent Erkmen.

Describing the exhibition as both a memory showcase and a self-exhibit, Hasan Bülent Kahraman highlights that it showcases Akbank Sanat's journey and allows observers to trace the development of visual arts in Türkiye within its scope.

"Over the past three decades, Akbank Sanat has cultivated a memory corresponding to a substantial history. These 30 years, in which we have lived and resided within us, come with their own challenges and a wealth of experiences. They represent a lengthy period, too long to remember in hindsight, that laid the foundation for, influenced, and interlinked profound transformations in society, culture and politics. To comprehend the profound impact of three decades, one must consider the abysmal depth it brings to history, often written in decades," Kahraman wrote.

The photograph shows "A Space of Insight: Akbank Sanat and 30 Years" at Akbank Sanat, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Akbank Sanat)

"Akbank Sanat has pioneered for the last 30 years, making contributions to the advancement of contemporary art. It has fostered critical, inquisitive and solution-oriented contemporary art produced in Türkiye, providing a platform for self-expression and transforming into an international space for this art form. Like any other space, it carries its unique temporality and historicity.

"Time and history are integral components of contemporary art, like memory and identity. When discussing Akbank Sanat and the exhibitions presented over the last three decades, recalling the intellectual vigor of these exhibitions and the splendor of the accumulated body of work can be quite overwhelming. This intellectual accumulation, like any other, awaits being reassessment and reanalysis, as it serves as a testament to the realities of Turkey over the past 30 years. Contemporary art functions as language and no language can remain silent. Each language forges its own memory, identity and consciousness in a distinct manner," he added.