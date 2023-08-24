A remarkable archaeological find discovered 37 years ago, an intricately designed banner adorned with gold plating and featuring a "double-headed dragon" motif has been unveiled at the Erzurum Museum. The banner, which was excavated in the district of Malazgirt in the province of Muş, is now showcased as a prized exhibit within the newly inaugurated Erzurum Museum.

The museum boasts an array of rare artifacts and objects spanning from the Stone Age, alongside visual and digital materials. Among the historical treasures are relics extracted from archaeological excavations, contributing to a narrative that traces humanity's journey from ancient times to the present day.

Central to the museum's collection is the banner discovered during archaeological excavations in Malazgirt 37 years ago. Following meticulous restoration and conservation efforts by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the banner is now on display alongside its fragments. The banner, also known as a "tuğ," consists of a pole with a golden-gilded sphere on top, adorned with hanging horsehair tassels, symbolizing sovereignty, prestige, and honor.

Among the remarkable artifacts within the museum's collection, the silver base with gold-plated "double-headed dragon" motif tuğ is drawing significant attention. Historians believe that this tuğ was used by Sultan Alp Arslan during the Battle of Manzikert (Malazgirt), a pivotal event in Turkish history.

A pole with a golden-gilded ball on top and a silk cloth beneath, adorned with horsehair tassels hanging down, symbolizing sovereignty, glory and fame in the Erzurum Museum, Erzurum, eastern Türkiye, May 19, 2023. (AA Photo)

Hüsnü Genç, the museum's director and an archaeologist highlighted the museum's significance in shedding light on the region's millennia-old past. He stated, "Our museum, with its unique artifacts, illuminates a history that spans thousands of years."

Genç explained that the tuğ and its fragments are exhibited in the museum's ethnography section. He shared: "The fragments and the sphere of the tuğ are on display here. This tuğ was excavated as a result of archaeological digs in Malazgirt in 1986 and brought to our museum. Due to its discovery in Malazgirt, we believe that it was used by Sultan Alp Arslan in the Battle of Manzikert."

Genç highlighted the uniqueness of this tuğ, noting that no other comparable example exists. He emphasized that the historical artifact has been meticulously preserved for many years. The restoration and conservation work on the tuğ and its fragments have been successfully completed.

"The tuğ is featured in the rare artifacts section of our museum; it has never been displayed elsewhere before. Given the significance and size of Erzurum Museum, it was deemed appropriate to display the tuğ here," Genç stated.

The tuğ was used as an official state symbol, representing the independence and sovereignty of the state and is also indicative of individuals' ranks among the Turks. The two dragons placed face-to-face on this tuğ likely hold a crescent symbol between their mouths. According to belief, double-headed dragons ensure the order and harmony of the celestial dome and combat darkness and evil.