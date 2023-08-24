The month of August holds profound significance for Türkiye, encompassing pivotal moments in its history.

Notably, Aug. 30 is observed as Victory Day (Zafer Bayramı in Turkish), commemorating the decisive triumph in the Battle of Dumlupınar of 1922 – a moment that played an instrumental role in the nation's pursuit of autonomy.

Yet, it's equally imperative to recognize an event of immense importance that transpired 952 years ago, resonating not only within the heart of Türkiye but also across the broader Muslim community. This occasion deserves sincere remembrance and thoughtful commemoration.

On Aug. 26, 1071, a significant event unfolded in Islamic history, namely the triumph of the Muslim forces under the leadership of Sultan Alp Arslan against the Byzantine army commanded by Emperor Romanus IV Diogenes. This decisive fight occurred in the district of Malazgirt, called the Battle of Manzikert (Malazgirt) in 1071, situated in eastern Anatolia, which corresponds to the present-day Muş province in Türkiye.

The military loss suffered by the Byzantine army and the subsequent capture of Emperor Romanus IV during the battle had a detrimental impact on Byzantine influence in Anatolia, hence facilitating the progressive process of Islamization in the region. The war culminating in Sultan Alp Arslan’s triumph is commonly referred to as the final engagement that facilitated the entrance of Muslims into Anatolia, which played a significant role in the advancement of the Muslims to the eventual conquest of Constantinople after a span of 382 years.

Leadership of Sultan Alp Arslan

Sultan Alp Arslan, who assumed leadership of the Seljuk Empire in 1063, continued the governance established by its founder, Tuğrul Bey. Notably, he had valuable support from Nizam al-Mulk, a renowned prime minister acknowledged for his astute political strategies and administrative acumen.

Similar to Tuğrul Bey, who is also his paternal uncle, Sultan Alp Arslan exhibits remarkable leadership qualities. His primary objective revolves around fortifying the governance structure to ensure that the populace can persistently relish a liberated existence under the guardianship of Islamic principles of wisdom and justice.

Following the observance of Friday prayer prior to the impending fight, Sultan Alp Arslan delivered an address in the presence of his military forces, offering them a choice: “Those who wish to align themselves with me are encouraged to do so, while those who desire to depart are granted permission to do so. In the present day, there exists a state of equality among all individuals. I am not present in the capacity of a ruling monarch issuing commands; rather, I am here with the intention of seeking martyrdom. In the event of my demise during this war, I request that my remains be interred in the same location, while urging the continuation of this endeavor under the guidance of my successor, Malikshah.”

The war concluded with the triumph of his military forces and the apprehension of the emperor; however, the magnanimity displayed by a sultan in releasing the detained emperor was an unforeseen development. Despite experiencing initial anger due to the emperor’s rejection of the truce proposal before the war, the individual with a devout Muslim character showed magnanimity and forgiveness by stating, “I pardon you and grant you freedom.”

The individual in question embodied the essence of the emperor, who harbored even more dreadful thoughts. However, the true horror unfolded from inside his own faction, as he ultimately endured torture and exile at the hands of his own people, ultimately leading to his demise.

Inspiration of Malazgirt

The triumph of the Battle of Malazgirt holds the potential to serve as a source of inspiration for contemporary Muslims, regardless of their geographical location. The war in question was seen by early Muslim historians as being on par with the Battle of Yarmouk and the Battle of al-Qadisiyyah. These three battles were seen as symbolic representations of the Muslims’ will to liberate themselves from the dominion of the Roman and Persian empires.

Despite the considerable temporal and geographical separation between the Seljuk Empire and contemporary society, the principles of emancipation and self-determination it embodied remain relevant and applicable within our own complex milieu. The Turkish populace exulted with profound jubilation as the triumph in the Battle of Manzikert bestowed upon them a profound sense of national ownership.

The Turkish government has undertaken the construction of four out of the six minarets of the Çamlıca Mosque, which holds the distinction of being the largest mosque in Türkiye. These minarets stand at a towering height of 107.1 meters (351.4 feet), a symbolic number that corresponds to the year of the war.

In his address commemorating the 950th anniversary of the Malazgirt victory, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized that: “Manzikert is not a victory that is typically relegated to the dusty cabinets of history for us. Malazgirt is, in fact, the most significant pillar of a bridge that connects the past and the present.”

This triumph should serve to further enhance the consciousness of Muslims around the world to safeguard the sovereignty of their nations. The historical endeavor of past generations to liberate themselves from the constraints of colonialism is a heritage that warrants safeguarding.

Furthermore, it is imperative to broaden the scope of this liberation to encompass not just political autonomy but also emancipation from the mental constraints imposed by colonial ideologies. Muslims should consistently draw lessons from historical events to avoid the risk of becoming a stagnant society entrapped in a state of perplexity.

According to professor Mükrimin Halil Yinanç, a prominent Turkish historian, in his book titled "Turkish History, The Age of the Seljuks I: The Conquest of Anatolia," “The Battle of Manzikert was an extraordinary event of immense significance that was a turning point in the world’s history.”

May this occurrence serve as a catalyst for our perpetual engagement in historical education and ignite within us a profound sense of self-reliance that needs safeguarding through acquiring knowledge and wisdom.