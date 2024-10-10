The "Hittite Special Exhibition" has opened at the Gimhae National Museum in South Korea, showcasing 212 artifacts from the ancient Hittite civilization. This exhibition results from a recent protocol signed between Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Çorum Municipality, Gimhae Municipality and the Gimhae National Museum.

Visitors examine the artifacts from the Hittite civilization at the Gimhae National Museum, Gimhae, South Korea, Oct. 8, 2024. (IHA Photo)

The opening coincides with the first anniversary of the Gaya Burial Site's registration as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which highlights its cultural significance. The exhibition will run until Feb. 2, 2025, in Gimhae before moving to Seoul for approximately six months.

The opening ceremony featured a performance by the Gimhae City Gaya Artists Orchestra, setting a festive tone for the event. Notable attendees included Çorum Mayor Halil Ibrahim Aşgın; Murat Tamer, Türkiye's Ambassador to Korea; Birol Inceciköz, director general of cultural heritage and museums at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism; Hong Tae-yong, mayor of Gimhae and Ahn Sun-hwan and chair of the Gimhae Council. Delegations from Çorum and Gimhae municipalities were also present.

Aşgın emphasized the exhibition's importance in promoting Çorum and its tourism. He stated: "Archaeological artifacts from Hattusa, Boğazkale, Alacahöyük and our Çorum Museum will be exhibited in the National Museum of Gimhae and later in Seoul, the capital of South Korea. This exhibition, which brings together the Gaya and Hittite civilizations, is a historic moment for us. We are proud to showcase our city and our country in South Korea."