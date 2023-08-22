A 2,000-year-old inscription has been unearthed during the ongoing excavations at the Metropolis ancient city, known as the "City of the Mother Goddess," in Izmir, conducted on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, with support from Izmir Metropolitan Municipality, Torbalı Municipality, and the Sabancı Foundation.

The inscription, carved on a marble block in ancient Greek letters, has been decoded by professor Boris Dreyer, a member of the Metropolis research team and an expert from the University of Erlangen in Germany. The deciphered text sheds light on the political landscape of the Little Meander Valley from two millennia ago and the governance of Gaius Fabius, who served as the Roman governor of Asia.

The excavation campaign, which began in 1990, has brought to light numerous monumental structures within the Metropolis ancient city, shedding new insights into the rich history of the region. The recent discovery of the 2,000-year-old inscription provides a tangible link to the political dynamics of the time and the rule of Gaius Fabius, who held a significant administrative role in the region during the Roman era.

The aerial view of the Metropolis ancient city, Izmir, Türkiye, Aug. 22, 2023. (DHA Photo)

Providing details about the inscription, professor Dr. Serdar Aybek, the head of the excavation team from Dokuz Eylül University, shared: "The 2023 excavation works have commenced at Metropolis. We have found a highly significant inscription during these excavations, which holds great historical importance for the region. Prof. Boris Dreyer whom we have collaborated for many years decoded the inscription. The location where we found the inscription is the council building of the ancient city, a crucial part of the Metropolis. This inscription was created to honor a ruler who contributed positively to the city and pacified disturbances in the region during that era. It is, in fact, a part of the architectural blocks of the council building and constitutes a written document from two millennia ago."

"This inscription stands as a testament to the recognition Gaius Fabius received from the people of Metropolis for his efforts to quell the unrest caused by Mithridates VI and restore stability to the region. He played a crucial role in suppressing and resolving certain disturbances of that time, making him a significant figure for the region. The inscription at the council documents this recognition and honor bestowed upon him," Dreyer added.

"Gaius Fabius, one of the administrators who served in the region, exerted efforts here to erase the tumultuous environment caused by Mithridates VI, which led to disturbances. He worked to restore order in the region. Therefore, the people, in recognition of his contributions, decided to immortalize his name by erecting this inscription in the Metropolis Council," reads the translation of the inscription.