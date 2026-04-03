A nearly 2,000-year-old Medusa mosaic in the ancient city of Kibyra, located in the Gölhisar district of Türkiye’s southwestern Burdur province, has reopened to visitors after being covered during the winter months for protection.

The mosaic, created using the rare "Opus Sectile" technique with colorful marble, is one of the world’s unique ancient works. It had been covered by expert restorers to shield it from harsh winter conditions. The ancient city of Kibyra is approximately 108 kilometers (67 miles) from the provincial center.

The mosaic, situated at the center of the city’s odeon – which served as a concert hall, council chamber, courtroom and theater in antiquity – is now open for public viewing following the end of winter.

Professor Şükrü Özüdoğru, head of excavations at Kibyra and a faculty member in the Archaeology Department at Mehmet Akif Ersoy University, announced on social media that both the Medusa Mosaic and the Odeon Stoa floor mosaic are now accessible to visitors and will remain open until the end of November.

Özüdoğru also noted that water has resumed flowing from its original source at the Round Plan Monumental Fountain.