Archaeologists will start new excavations to unearth the theater area in the ancient city of Perinthos, located in the Marmaraereğlisi district of northwestern Tekirdağ province.

The excavations will be launched in the ancient city, which dates back to 600 B.C., by Professor Zeynep Koçel Erdem on behalf of the Archeology Department at Mimar Sinan University. Various experts will work alongside archaeologists at the dig site.

Excavations are planned to continue for 12 months. Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Ahmet Hacıoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the basilica of the ancient city was unearthed during previous excavations in the ancient city.

Stating that important works will be carried out in the region this year, Hacıoğlu said, "Our biggest goal in these excavations in the ancient city is to reveal the largest theater area of Thrace. In addition, history will be revived with the excavations to be made in the acropolis of Perinthos."

A general view from the theater area in the ancient city of Perinthos, Tekirdağ, northwestern Turkey, Aug. 1, 2021. (AA Photo)

Explaining that the excavations are almost like digging a well with a needle, Hacıoğlu said: "It requires a lot of patience. I believe that this theater will emerge as the largest theater center of Thrace. Tekirdağ (currently) has no historical or cultural route in its tourism. The excavations to be made in the ancient city of Perinthos and later in the ancient city of Heraion-Teikhos will make Tekirdağ a very important historical and cultural destination.”

Professor Erdem stated that it is accepted in the scientific literature that Perinthos was founded by colonists from Samos around 600 B.C.

Stating that the excavations in the ancient city will start very soon, Erdem said, "This year, we will start working with a limited number of teams considering the pandemic conditions. We plan to work with more teams in different areas of the ancient city in the coming years."