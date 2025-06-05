The ancient city of Ephesus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, welcomes visitors after sunset as part of a new "night museum" initiative. The historic site, now illuminated with special lighting, offers a unique and atmospheric experience after dark.

Located in the Selçuk district of Izmir, Ephesus dates back to the Neolithic era and bears traces of various civilizations, including the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman periods – making it a significant window into Anatolia's rich history.

As part of the night museum project implemented by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ephesus will be open to visitors from sunset until midnight starting June 4.

Designed especially for tourists who prefer beach activities during the daytime, this initiative allows visitors to explore the ancient city in cooler evenings. Key landmarks – such as the Library of Celsus, Agora Square, Curetes Street, the Temple of Domitian, the Grand Theater and terrace houses – are enhanced with specially designed lighting. The result is a strikingly atmospheric experience.

Opening night draws crowd

Murat Kaleağasıoğlu, director of the Ephesus Museum, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the night visits drew significant attention on the first evening and the program will continue until Oct. 1.

“Starting from June 4, we launched our night museum program in Ephesus. We were met with a large influx of visitors on the first day. Night visits will take place on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., with the last ticket sold at 10 p.m.,” Kaleağasıoğlu explained. “There will be no night visits on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays due to private allocations.”

Kaleağasıoğlu noted that 300,000 people visited Ephesus during last year's night museum sessions and expects even higher numbers this year.

“Night visits bring a different ambiance to Ephesus,” he added. “We kindly ask visitors to treat this historical site with respect during their nighttime visit.”

New experience

Among the first to attend the night opening were Emin and Özlem Güler, a couple from Bursa, who expressed their excitement about coinciding with the launch.

“The night atmosphere really impressed me,” said Emin Güler. “This is our first time here, and we loved it. We came with our child and took lots of photos.”

Visitors Ekin Yılmaz and Mustafa Canevi from Istanbul described the experience as the highlight of their vacation.

“We were already curious about Ephesus during the day, but the lighting at night creates a stunning aura,” said Yılmaz. “We took some amazing photos.”

Mustafa Canevi added: “The lighting of the Library of Celsus was especially mesmerizing. This is something everyone should experience at least once in their life.”