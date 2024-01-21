The Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) paid tribute to the renowned Italian composer Giacomo Puccini on the 100th anniversary of his death with a special concert held in collaboration with the Italian Embassy. A cultural and artistic haven, CSO ADA Ankara became the gathering place for music enthusiasts in the capital.

Conducted by the distinguished Italian maestro Andrea Solinas, the Presidential Symphony Orchestra, accompanied by tenor Gianluca Terranova and bass Sergio Vitale, delivered a mesmerizing performance. The TRT Ankara Radio Polyphonic Choir, under the direction of choir conductor Elnara Kerimova, also took the stage, earning thunderous applause from the spectators.

Giacomo Puccini stands as one of the towering figures in the history of opera, renowned for his poignant compositions that have left an indelible mark on the genre. Born in Lucca, Italy, Puccini's early exposure to music was shaped by his family's strong musical tradition. He studied at the Milan Conservatory, where he honed his skills and absorbed the influences of the Italian operatic tradition.

The concert featured renditions of various masterpieces, including "La Tregenda" ("The Spectre") from Puccini's opera Le Villi, "Che Gelida Manina" ("What a Frozen Little Hand") from La Boheme, "Intermezzo" from Manon Lescaut, "Era uguale la voce" from Gianni Schicchi, "Intermezzo" from Suor Angelica, "Intermezzo" from Madama Butterfly, "Nessun Dorma" ("Let No One Sleep") as the most famous aria from the Turandot and selections from Messe de Gloria.

Puccini's career took flight with the success of his first opera, "Le Villi," but it was his later works, such as "La Boheme," "Tosca" and "Madama Butterfly" that solidified his reputation as a master storyteller and composer. His ability to create emotionally charged, melodic compositions, coupled with a keen sense of drama, elevated him to the pinnacle of operatic achievement. Puccini's death in 1924 marked the end of an era, but his legacy lives on through the enduring popularity of his operas.

Also in December, the embassy organized the "Italy-Türkiye Friendship Concert," in Ankara in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, held at the main hall of the Presidential Symphony Orchestra, as a remarkable celebration of the enduring cultural bonds between Italy and Türkiye.

The centerpiece of the evening was Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi's revered "Requiem," a musical masterpiece that resonated deeply with the diverse audience of over 2,000 attendees, comprised of diplomats, cultural connoisseurs and citizens alike.

Ambassador Giorgio Marrapodi highlighted the significance of such events, stating: "The intense and dynamic bilateral relations between Italy and Türkiye are further strengthened by our diverse cultural diplomacy initiatives. These span various sectors such as cinema, music, design, cuisine and contemporary art, and they help us look toward the future with optimism."