The Antalya Culture Route Festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, has marked its eighth day with various cultural and artistic activities, continuing to captivate visitors.

According to a press release from the festival's media office, the 16th and final stop of the Turkish Culture Route Festival is taking place in Antalya, with a diverse lineup of events.

The Antalya State Symphony Orchestra performed the "Türkiye-Netherlands 100-Year Friendship Concert" under the baton of Jules van Hessen. The concert featured soprano Aylin Sezer and baritone conductor Thissen, who delivered an unforgettable performance in the stunning setting of the ancient Side Theater.

Renowned pianist Tuluyhan Uğurlu also took to the stage for a performance of "Güneş Ülke Anadolu" ("Sun Country Anatolia") in Cumhuriyet Square.

At Re22 Cultural Arts, Hatice Doğan Sevinç and the Cameratalia Quintet staged a concert of "Ayşe'nin Dansı" ("Ayşe’s Dance"), captivating the local audience.

As part of the "Cultural Tours," guides Esin Kuleli and Selin Akdeğirmen Ercan led a walk through Antalya's historic Kaleiçi district in an event titled "Kaleiçi's Multilayered Value."

In Kaş, a hike along the "Lycian Way-Kaş-Limanağzı Trail" was organized by the Kaş District Public Library.

As part of the "Archaeological Site Tours with Excavation Directors," Mustafa Koçak guided visitors through the ancient city of Termessos, while Murat Taşkıran led a tour of the ancient site of Sillyon.

The festival also welcomed legendary Turkish actor Ediz Hun, who met fans at the Antalya Library Conference Hall.

Several workshops and artistic events were held at various venues, including the Antalya Archaeological Museum.

In a bid to spotlight amateur vocal talents, the "Sen de Söyle" (“Sing It Too”) competition saw enthusiastic participation in Antalya. Finalists Gizem Göldal and Barbaros Hayrettin Taşkıran performed in front of thousands at Konyaaltı Beach Park, competing for the title. Göldal emerged as the winner with 64.6% of the audience vote.

At the festival's "Children's Village" in Konyaaltı Beach Park, various fun activities, workshops, games and theater performances were held for younger festival-goers. The children also enjoyed performances by animated characters they knew from the screen, along with themed play areas and art workshops, including music, drama, dance, ballet and painting.

On the eighth day of the festival, kids had a blast at the "Kukuli" children’s theater performance and "Özgür Aras Tüfek ile Anadolu Masalları" (“Anatolian Tales with Özgür Aras Tüfek”).

The "Children's Film Screening" at the Elmalı District Public Library also drew the attention of young cinema lovers.

The Antalya Culture Route Festival continues to offer an exciting array of cultural, artistic and educational experiences for all ages.