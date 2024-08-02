The ancient city of Olympus, nestled in Antalya's Kumluca district, is a remarkable fusion of historical significance and beach tourism. Known for its extensive historical remains, Olympus traces its roots through the Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine periods.

Olympus first appears on Lycian League coins from around 167-168 B.C. and has been the focus of extensive excavations since 2006. These digs have accelerated in recent years, unveiling a wealth of historical artifacts and structures.

A woman takes pictures of historic Olympus, Antalya, Türkiye, July 31, 2024. (AA Photo)

Key discoveries include churches, the entrance complex, the Bishop's Palace, a bridge, the Lykiarkes Marcus Aurelius Arkhepolis Monumental Tomb, a mosaic-decorated building, the Antimakhos Sarcophagus and the Port Monumental Tombs. These findings have increasingly attracted both local and international tourists.

Notable ruins, artifacts

The ruins of Olympus are spread along the mouth of a river that flows westward into the sea. Among the prominent features is the temple gate, located 150 meters west of the river mouth. This structure is among the most visible remnants of the city.

Another significant find is the "Sarcophagus of Captain Eudomus," discovered in a rocky niche near the river mouth. This sarcophagus is adorned with a ship relief that lacks sails, masts and oars and depicts Aphrodite at the ship's rear.

Tombs, mosaic art

The "Port Monumental Tombs" are another major attraction, revealed through rescue excavations led by the Antalya Museum. These tombs, characterized by their vaulted structures, provide insight into the funerary practices of the era.

A particularly striking find is the mosaic-decorated building. This two-story structure, likely a residential space, features elaborate mosaic and brickwork, Antalya, Türkiye, July 31, 2024. (AA Photo)

The first Port Monumental Tomb consists of a chamber carved into the rock, with a high podium supporting the sarcophagus. The second tomb is a two-story structure, also hewn from the rock.

A particularly striking find is the mosaic-decorated building. This two-story structure, likely a residential space, features elaborate mosaic and brickwork. The mosaics on the ground floor depict a range of animals, including water birds, fish, goats, rabbits and dogs, set within geometric borders. These mosaics are dated to the late third and early fourth centuries B.C.

The second-floor mosaics, which also include animal figures within geometric borders, date from the late fifth century to the early sixth century B.C. The collapse of the second floor has allowed these mosaics to fall to the ground level, offering a unique view of their craftsmanship.

Olympus continues to captivate visitors with its blend of historical richness and scenic coastal allure, reflecting its enduring significance in both the ancient world and modern times.