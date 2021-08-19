Archaeologists seek clues of the culinary culture and eating habits of the Lydians in the excavations of the ancient city of Daskyleion, located on the shores of Lake Manyas in Bandırma district of western Balıkesir province, using various dentist tools.

The excavation team, headed by Kaan Iren – a lecturer at Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University Faculty of Letters Archaeology Department – sustain their work in and around the 2,600-year-old kitchen structure found 3 years ago in Daskyleion. The team prefers small and sensitive instruments used in dentistry such as forceps and spatulas. With these tools, finds such as pottery, fish spines, seeds, and plant remains that have not been destroyed and remained intact can be carefully removed.

Iren told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they named the section where the Lydian kitchen is found as "Akro Daskyleion."

Stating that a Lydian palace was destroyed by fire and the kitchen was affected by this, Iren said, "Our researches and excavations have been continuing in this kitchen for years, without skipping any data. We continue our work by slowly digging with very sensitive tools, fine brushes and needles and documenting every data.

A fish spine found in the ancient city of Daskyleion, Balıkesir, western Turkey, Aug. 17, 2021. (AA Photo)

Büşra Atalar Yeter, a postgraduate in charge of the Lydian kitchen excavation team, said that they investigated the relationship between the kitchen structure and other areas during their work this year. Stating that they revealed places which could be cellars according to their thought, Atalar said: "We found burned mud brick blocks in these areas. These may probably belong to a destroyed quarry by a collapsed wall because we obtained various bones and different types of seeds from the surrounding.”

“In order not to lose data, we have analyzed our work in detail and meticulously. Therefore, we continue to work with small dental tools,” she added.