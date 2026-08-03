Pop star Ariana Grande has dropped out of what would have been her debut appearance in London's West End, the show's producers said Sunday, as a representative for the singer said she wants to take a "step back" from the public eye.

The 33-year-old Grande had been slated to star opposite her "Wicked" castmate Jonathan Bailey in the Stephen Sondheim musical "Sunday in the Park with George" in the summer of 2027 at London's Barbican theater.

But amid renewed public scrutiny of the singer's health, especially on social media, her representative said she wanted a "much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances" when her "Eternal Sunshine" tour wraps in London on Sept. 1.

"We can confirm that she has decided to step back from 'Sunday in The Park with George'," producers said in a statement carried on the show's official X account, without providing a reason for Grande's withdrawal.

"We know this cannot have been an easy decision and she makes it with our complete understanding and support," the statement said, adding that the show would go ahead as planned and casting would be announced "in due course."

"We wish her nothing but the best."

Grande's representative told People magazine that while the Grammy-winning artist is eager to complete her tour, she wants to take a "step back from visibility," as her many appearances have "led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny."

Fans have expressed growing concern for her health, particularly after Friday's release of a music video for "Petal" in which Grande appears to have lost significant weight.

Grande has said before that body-shaming comments are "really dangerous."

She began her career as a teen on Broadway before embarking on a hugely successful pop career

Her star turn as Glinda in the film adaptation of "Wicked" earned her an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress.

But the massive success of the film and its sequel "Wicked: For Good" meant Grande was doing constant media appearances for the better part of two years.

She is set to appear in the comedy "Focker-in-Law" opposite Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, which hits theaters in November.