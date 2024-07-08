Arkas Sanat is expanding its footprint as "Izmir's art hub" with the inauguration of its fifth art center in Alaçatı, supported by Çeşme Municipality. Featuring both permanent and temporary exhibition halls, as well as workshop spaces, the center will host artist talks, seminars and workshops, enriching cultural discourse in the region. Additionally, visitors can enjoy a delightful stop at Monreve Patisserie within the center.

Under the protocol signed between Arkas and Çeşme Municipality, the center, established on municipal land allocated to Arkas for 30 years, aims to enrich Çeşme's cultural and artistic scene.

Victor Vasarely

The relationship between Foundation Vasarely, established in Aix-En-Provence in 1976, and Arkas Sanat has flourished over the years. Reflecting on this collaboration, Arkas Sanat Center in Alsancak hosted a retrospective exhibition of Victor Vasarely in 2017, showcasing his roles as a painter, designer, theorist and architect. In 2018, selected works from Vasarely entered the Arkas Sanat Collection and were displayed in a gallery named after Lucien Arkas at Fondation Vasarely.

"Juggler" by Victor Vasarely. (Photo courtesy of Arkas Sanat)

Victor Vasarely's exhibition in Arkas Sanat Alaçatı's Lucien Arkas Exhibition Hall explores how the artist's forms and lines transform into "motion" through perception.

Beyond borders

Arkas Sanat Alaçatı's inaugural temporary exhibition, "New Lands," is curated by Necmi Sönmez. It aims to provide space for young artists and contribute to the development of contemporary art. The exhibition features an international selection of contemporary artworks gathered from private collections in Türkiye, Greece and France.

The exhibition includes paintings, sculptures, drawings, photographs, videos and installations by 154 young artists under 40, enriching contemporary expressive languages with diverse tendencies. Works from artists from various geographies – from China to South Africa, Azerbaijan to Czechia – explore how global influences shape individuals without borders or stops.

In this exhibition, David Shrigley and Alice Guittard showcase their works for the first time in Türkiye, alongside contributions from the Antoine de Galbert Collection in Paris.