Kemal Güler, a 61-year-old archaeologist specializing in tile art crafted using the Great Seljuk technique, takes pride in creating the tiles of the green dome, known as Kubbe-i Hadra, of Konya’s symbolic Mevlana Museum.

Güler, who studied archaeology and art history at Selçuk University, initially engaged in tile art as a hobby. Shortly after graduating, he established his own workshop 36 years ago.

Applying the high-silica, glazed tile technique from the Great Seljuk era – also known as the Iznik method – Güler played a key role in the most comprehensive restoration in the history of the Mevlana Museum. The restoration, which lasted three years and three months, was completed two years ago and included the museum’s iconic green dome.

For the restoration of Kubbe-i Hadra, which features 16-ribbed conical tiles and turquoise-colored tiles, Güler handcrafted each of the 8,500 tiles over two years.

Kemal Güler, a 61-year-old archaeologist specializing in tile art, showcases his works, Konya, Türkiye, June 3, 2025. (AA Photo)

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Güler shared that his dedication to tile art intensified during his university years after an experienced master told him, "You cannot do this." This challenge motivated him to focus deeply on the craft.

He highlighted that mastering the technique requires many years and there are only about six or seven artisans in Türkiye who can practice the Great Seljuk method. Güler explained, “This is not a technique that can be mastered quickly. Among ceramicists worldwide, it is known as the most difficult technique. Foreign sources often describe it as 'hard to succeed at, almost impossible.' I don’t have a master. I wasn’t trained under anyone. But all the masters in history are my masters. I studied their works, notes and ideas, took inspiration from them and this is how I reached this point.”

Güler emphasized the unique joy and pride of producing the Kubbe-i Hadra tiles.

“Among the workshops that bid for this restoration, our samples came out clearly first in the tests. The authorities entrusted the task to me. This was a sacred duty for us. I didn’t see this restoration process as just a job. The production process gave a special pleasure and had a spiritual aspect. After it was completed, I experienced completely different emotions. Sometimes I go and look at it, and I tell myself, ‘Did I really make this? Yes, I did.’”

The tile works of Kemal Güler, a 61-year-old archaeologist specializing in tile art, Konya, Türkiye, June 3, 2025. (AA Photo)

He added that he puts a piece of his soul into each tile, and a special bond forms between him and every tile he creates.

Kemal Güler’s greatest supporter and sole apprentice is his 57-year-old wife, Neval Güler.

Neval Güler described the restoration period as very emotional and exciting. She described her husband as a very meticulous, hard-to-please person who always strives for better and more beautiful work, sometimes even doubting his own pieces.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be his apprentice. I’m proud of the works he creates. The tiles of the green dome were very important to us. Even after the restoration was completed, we visited every day to admire them,” she said.