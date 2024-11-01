An exhibition featuring paintings, sculptures and ceramic works created by Turkish artists inspired by Göbeklitepe, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has opened in Baku, Azerbaijan. The event was organized by the Yunus Emre Institute and is being held at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

The opening ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Cahit Bağcı, Türkiye's Ambassador to Baku; Saadet Yusifova and Murat Hüseynov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Ministers of Culture and Ufuk Turganer, the Representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Baku. Members of parliament and prominent figures from Azerbaijan's arts and culture community were also present.

In his speech, Ambassador Bağcı expressed his pleasure in sharing the exhibition, highlighting one of Anatolia's most significant cultural heritages with Azerbaijani art enthusiasts. He noted that Göbeklitepe is one of the oldest settlement sites and temples in human history, emphasizing its unique and enduring value.

Visitors examine a painting at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31, 2024. (AA Photo)

Importance of Göbeklitepe

Ambassador Bağcı remarked, “Göbeklitepe is one of the most important archaeological discoveries of recent times, allowing for a renewed understanding and evaluation of human history.” He extended his gratitude to the Yunus Emre Institute in Baku and all those involved in organizing the exhibition, emphasizing the site's lasting significance.

Cultural significance

Selçuk Karakılıç, the Director of the Yunus Emre Institute in Baku, emphasized this importance by describing Göbeklitepe as the “zero point of history.” He stated that it is a testament to Türkiye's rich cultural and historical heritage and deep connections with the global human family. Karakılıç remarked, “Göbeklitepe is not just an archaeological site; it is the representation, voice and breath of Anatolia, the cradle of humanity and civilization. All of humanity has evolved from the civilization built on Anatolia.”

The curator of the exhibition, Siret Uyanık, explained that the goal of the exhibition is to bridge the past and present through inspiration drawn from Göbeklitepe. She emphasized that holding the exhibition at Azerbaijan's National Carpet Museum reflects the friendship and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Uyanık stated, “By strengthening these deep brotherhood relations through art, we also aim to create a cultural bridge between the two countries.”