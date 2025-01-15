Ayşe Barım, the founder and partner of ID Danışmanlık Limited Company, is a prominent figure in Türkiye's television and film industry. However, recent accusations have placed her at the center of a controversy involving monopolistic practices and unethical management behavior. These allegations have prompted an official investigation by the Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation stems from claims circulating on social media and in the press, in which Barım is accused of exerting undue influence over casting decisions in the Turkish entertainment industry. One of the most significant accusations involves a fabricated romantic relationship between actor Serenay Sarıkaya and singer Mert Demir. The couple was reportedly involved in a staged publicity stunt orchestrated by Barım, allegedly in exchange for $5 million from a businessperson to promote the fake relationship.

These accusations suggest that Barım's monopolistic business practices – such as orchestrating fake public relationships for financial gain – have harmed the careers of numerous actors who opposed her tactics. This allegedly resulted in them being excluded from important opportunities, raising doubts about Barım's influence over major casting decisions.

Turkish actor Serenay Sarıkaya gives a brief interview after providing her testimony, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 15. (AA Photo)

In connection with the ongoing investigation, Serenay Sarıkaya, one of Barım's most high-profile clients, was called to testify as a witness. Sarıkaya appeared at the prosecutor's office, where she was questioned for approximately 30 minutes. Afterward, she addressed the press, defending herself against the allegations, which she labeled as false and defamatory.

"There is no issue here," Sarıkaya said. "All the claims made against me are false and defamatory and I will take legal action. Since this is an ongoing investigation, I cannot comment further." When asked about potential damage to her reputation, she responded: "I’ve worked hard to get to where I am. Any attempt to tarnish my reputation is not an issue for me. The truth is clear, and we’ve provided our statements."

The accusations against Barım are not isolated. Prominent figures in the industry have criticized the monopolistic practices allegedly perpetuated by her and others. Actor Pelin Karahan criticized the lack of diversity in casting, saying: "The same people, same projects, same channels. This needs to change." Berker Güven acknowledged the widespread nature of these issues, stating, "The entire industry faces these challenges."

Deniz Işın condemned the unethical practices, adding: "Have you thought about how many women’s careers were harmed because of the person you claim to support? She personally tried to block my projects."

Other industry veterans, including Saadet Işıl Aksoy and Melisa Sözen, have emphasized the importance of addressing these issues professionally, shifting the focus from tabloid gossip to tackling the real problems in the industry. Sözen, in particular, highlighted the damage caused by monopolistic control, explaining how producers are coerced into casting specific actors while others are systematically blacklisted.

In light of the ongoing investigation by the Turkish Competition Authority, the Film Producers' Association (FIYAB) issued a statement supporting efforts to tackle monopolistic practices. The association condemned the power games that manipulate actors' careers and limit opportunities for emerging talent. FIYAB emphasized the importance of fostering a competitive environment in the industry, where opportunities should be based on merit rather than monopolistic control.