Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck has jetted off to Istanbul for a vacation, and he's not alone. The actor's three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth and Samuel Garner, are by his side during the trip. The star's visit to Istanbul has become a hot topic in the entertainment world, especially after his recent rekindled romance and marriage to internationally acclaimed singer Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck's special bond with the city dates back to 2012 when he directed and starred in the film "Argo," part of which was shot in Istanbul. In a 2019 interview with Hürriyet's Barbaros Tapan, the Academy Award winner revealed that Istanbul remains his favorite city. Now, 20 years after his previous visit, Affleck returns to the metropolis, this time with his children.

While rumors swirled about Jennifer Lopez accompanying him on this journey, it has been confirmed that the singer is not part of this trip.

Affleck and his kids are staying at a hotel in the historic Sultanahmet district, where they plan to explore the city's rich cultural heritage. Their itinerary includes visits to renowned landmarks such as the Grand Bazaar (Kapalıçarşı), the Spice Bazaar (Mısır Çarşısı), Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque (Ayasofya Camii) and the Basilica Cistern (Yerebatan Sarnıcı). Also, reports indicate that the Affleck family is set to enjoy a picturesque Bosporus tour.

Other Hollywood artists such as Christian Bale and Tom Cruise were also spotted in the city.