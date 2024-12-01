British artist Ian Berry, renowned for using denim fabric to create compelling contemporary artworks, has brought his celebrated exhibit, Beyond Denim, to Kalyon Kültür in Istanbul. The exhibit showcases a diverse collection of Berry’s paintings and installations from various phases of his artistic career.

Berry, who first ventured into the art world by chance two decades ago, shared the story behind his unique medium with Anadolu Agency (AA).

“I originally trained for a career in advertising,” Berry explained. “It all started when I made a portrait of Tony Blair using different tones of newspaper clippings. Around Easter, I returned to my family home and found my mother cleaning out my closet. There was a pile of old jeans I no longer wore. I planned to donate them but then thought of cutting into them to experiment. What began as a playful activity turned into something deeper. The memories associated with wearing those jeans surfaced, and I realized the strong emotional connection people have with denim. It became an ideal material for me to depict contemporary life, with all its complexities.”

The exhibit includes works from different periods, including the celebrated Secret Garden, which has been displayed in several countries. Berry noted how the piece adapts to its exhibition spaces and expressed excitement about sharing his art with Istanbul audiences.

“I can hear people’s reactions of amazement as they walk through,” Berry said. He hinted at potentially adding a work inspired by Istanbul to the exhibit.

Berry also discussed his ongoing projects, including portraits of notable figures made using their own jeans. “These are exciting projects, so I don’t want to jinx them by saying too much. My next stop is likely San Francisco, which feels like one of the modern homes of denim,” he added.

Reyhan Kalyoncu, Chair of Kalyon Holding’s Social and Cultural Affairs Committee, emphasized the transformative power of art in fostering harmony and inspiring youth.

“We believe art can heal – countering violence, anger, and conflict,” Kalyoncu said. “Art unites diverse identities and cultures through a shared language of emotion. We invite everyone to explore the vibrant and enriching world of art at Kalyon Kültür.”

Curator Aslı Bora highlighted Berry’s pioneering use of denim in art, describing it as a critical commentary on consumer culture.

“Berry repurposes denim – a staple of mass consumption – into a medium for deeper reflection,” Bora said, quoting German philosopher Theodor W. Adorno: “Art is a tool for revealing unseen truths.” She announced plans for workshops exploring sustainability and international museology standards in conjunction with the exhibit.

Hosted at the historic Taş Konak in Nişantaşı, Beyond Denim will be open to visitors until Feb. 14, 2025.