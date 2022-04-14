The 2,700-year-old inscriptions in the Karatepe Aslantaş Open Air Museum in the Kadirli district of southern Osmaniye province have been listed in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register.

The inscriptions, which feature both Anatolian hieroglyphs and Phoenician languages, in the Karatepe Aslantaş Open Air Museum, are on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, and studies about them have yielded interesting results.

The bilingual "Karatepe Inscriptions" became the 70th work inscribed as a heritage from Turkey in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register, thanks to the joint efforts of the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, Osmaniye Korkut Ata University (OKÜ) and the Global Strategic Studies Association (KÜRSAD).

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Burhan Torun stated that the open-air museum became one of the region's most important tourist destinations after it was included on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List. Pointing out that the bilingual inscriptions in the museum came to the fore after the museum was included in the tentative list, Torun continued: "Our inscriptions have been recorded in a list known to the whole world, the UNESCO Memory of the World Register. In this way, the Karatepe Aslantaş Open Air Museum has attracted attention once again. The fact that the museum has been included in two important lists will provide significant support in terms of the promotion of our city and country.”