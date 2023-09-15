The first canvas painted by late American painter Bob Ross in the first episode of his popular TV show "The Joy of Painting" was put on sale for $9.85 million, a report said Friday.

According to CNN, the oil painting "A Walk in the Woods" is known for being painted by Ross on live television in January 1983.

The painting, acquired by the Minneapolis-based art gallery Modern Artifact earlier this year, is looking for a new owner for $9.85 million.

Ryan Nelson, the owner of Modern Artifact, said Ross' work has seen increasing demand over the years.

"The driving force behind the increased demand for Bob Ross paintings seems to be collectors themselves," Nelson said.

"Nostalgia, social media and an increased interest by the general public in the personality behind the art have all contributed to his current popularity."

Noting that he has no rush to sell the painting, he said it is "a truly irreplicable, one-of-a-kind painting."

"The Joy of Painting" was broadcast live on the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) between 1983 and 1994.