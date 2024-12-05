Professor Ian Hodder, a British archaeologist who led excavations at Çatalhöyük for 25 years, recently shared his thoughts on the archaeological discoveries that have shaped our understanding of human history. At an event hosted by the Natural History Museum (NHM) at the British Consulate in Istanbul, Hodder expressed his belief that Göbeklitepe has significantly altered our understanding of the origins of human societies.

Archaeological collaboration

Hodder discussed his extensive work at Çatalhöyük, a major Neolithic archaeological site in Türkiye, emphasizing that the most significant aspect of the project was the collaborative effort between numerous specialists. “The most important aspect of our work at Çatalhöyük was the way so many experts came together, using the latest scientific techniques to try and understand the site,” Hodder explained. He highlighted that the archaeological methods employed had become increasingly scientific and forensic, and the success of the project was due to the cooperative teamwork.

Hodder pointed out that the evolution of archaeological methods required a multidisciplinary approach, often involving collaboration among various experts. This is what made their work at Çatalhöyük stand out and why many view it as an important contribution to archaeology. He also shared an interesting observation about the relationship between the people of Çatalhöyük and the natural world: "In Çatalhöyük, people had a very close relationship with wildlife and nature. They integrated nature into their daily lives, their myths, stories and symbols. Nature was a direct part of their world, and they understood it well."

In contrast, Hodder noted how modern society has become increasingly detached from nature. “Today, we are quite disconnected from nature and without realizing it, we are destroying it,” he remarked. He believes that one of the key lessons from Çatalhöyük is the importance of re-establishing a connection with the natural world and wildlife.

Human origins

Hodder also reflected on the groundbreaking discovery of Göbeklitepe, a prehistoric site that predates many established theories about human society. He described its significance in changing the narrative about human origins: "I believe Göbeklitepe has changed the story of human society's origins." Traditionally, settled life, agriculture and the domestication of plants and animals were thought to be linked to the rise of complex societies. However, Hodder pointed out that Göbeklitepe challenges this view.

At Göbeklitepe, archaeologists have uncovered evidence of a highly complex society that, despite being largely composed of hunter-gatherers, engaged in sophisticated rituals, symbolism and art – rather than being driven by agricultural development. This discovery overturns many of the evolutionary expectations that archaeologists had held about the progression of human societies.

“What you see at Göbeklitepe is a very complex society, with elaborate rituals and art, produced by people who were not fully agricultural and were still, in many ways, hunter-gatherers,” he explained. “It upends some of the evolutionary assumptions archaeologists have always had.”

Hodder also shared his plans for the future, stating that he no longer intends to continue excavations. Instead, he aims to focus on publishing his findings and writing about his work at Çatalhöyük.

When asked about his advice for aspiring archaeologists, Hodder emphasized the importance of passion and dedication to the field. "It is crucial for young archaeologists to realize that archaeology is something to be excited about," he said. “If you truly feel committed to this work and the idea of excavation excites you, then you should fight for it. Many people will tell you it’s not a great career, but in fact, it is a wonderful career – if it’s something you really want to do, you have to fight for it.”

In his closing remarks, Hodder encouraged young archaeologists to stay true to their passion, noting that while the path might not always seem easy, the rewards of pursuing a career in archaeology are immense for those truly dedicated to it.