A British tourist has been fined 60,000 euros ($65,559) for carving the initials of his daughters into a wall of a house in the ancient city of Pompeii, Italy. The incident, which occurred at the UNESCO World Heritage site, has drawn significant attention and concern.

According to The Independent, the tourist, who is 37 years old, was caught in the act by security personnel. The initials "JW, LMW and MW," believed to represent the names of his daughters, were found carved into the wall of a historic residence.

The British tourist confessed to the act and expressed remorse, stating that he regretted damaging the historical property and had intended to leave a personal memento for his family. He claimed that his actions were meant to create a lasting memory of his visit.

Authorities have warned that if the tourist refuses to pay the fine, he could face imprisonment. They also highlighted that fines ranging from 15,000 to 60,000 euros have been established to deter similar acts of vandalism and to ensure the preservation and cleanliness of Pompeii.

Pompeii, located near Naples, was buried under volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 B.C. Today, it remains one of the most popular tourist destinations in Italy, attracting visitors from around the world who come to explore its well-preserved ruins and learn about ancient Roman life.