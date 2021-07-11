Through his art, caricature artist Admir Delic attempts to depict the unending pain of Bosnian Muslims, following the Srebrenica genocide in Bosnia-Herzegovina. The artist reflects the people's deep sorrow after experiencing the loss of their loved ones, endeavoring to commemorate the 8,372 Bosnian civilians killed in cold blood by Serbian troops under the command of the war criminal Ratko Mladic on July 11, 1995.

Delic told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he began creating works of art that focused on the genocide four years ago. "In the beginning, I was producing my drawings and shared them only on July 11. However, I thought people who lost their lives there should not be forgotten, and then decided to depict the genocide on the 11th of every month," he said.

Noting that he is inspired by the stories told by the victims of the genocide while drawing, he said: "What happened is very painful. It is very difficult for a regular person to understand what was done in those years."

"I think that I contribute to the realities experienced in Srebrenica with my drawings," he said, noting that he aims to make 8,372 drawings in the memory of the 8,372 Bosnian civilians killed in the genocide.

"I know that reaching this number in a short period of time is impossible, but maybe someone else will take over from where I leave off," he added.

Admir Delic draws a caricature depicting the Srebrenica genocide, Sarajevo, Bosnia Herzegovina, July 10, 2021. (AA Photo)

In the 50 pieces Delic has created so far, what stands out most is the pain of mothers in Srebrenica.

As many as 19 more victims of the Srebrenica genocide will be buried in the village of Potocari, where the graves of 6,652 victims are located, on the 26th anniversary of the 1995 genocide.

Srebrenica genocide

More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed when Bosnian Serb forces attacked Srebrenica in July 1995, despite the presence of Dutch peacekeeping troops.

The Serb forces were trying to wrest territory from Bosnian Muslims and Croats to form a state.

The U.N. Security Council had declared Srebrenica a "safe area" in the spring of 1993. But troops led by Gen. Mladic, who was later found guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, overran the U.N. zone.

Dutch troops failed to act as Serb forces occupied the area, killing some 2,000 men and boys on the day of July 11, 1995.

About 15,000 residents of Srebrenica fled to the surrounding mountains, but Serb troops hunted down and killed 6,000 more people.

Bodies of victims have been found in 570 different places across the country.

In 2007, the International Court of Justice in The Hague ruled that genocide had been committed in Srebrenica.

On June 8 this year, U.N. tribunal judges upheld in a second-instance trial a verdict sentencing Mladic to life in prison for genocide, persecution, crimes against humanity, extermination, and other war crimes in Bosnia-Herzegovina.