Cemal Toy Atölye, together with its initiative Birlikte Sanat (Art Together) and supported by Fatih Municipality, presents the exhibition “Tek ve Çok” ("Single and Many"), showcasing a wide range of works including watercolor, oil painting, mixed media, photography, charcoal and fabric art. The exhibition explores Istanbul’s layered cultural identity through a productive dialogue between individual expression and collective creation.

Set within the historic fabric of Ayvansaray, in Istanbul’s old city, Cemal Toy Atölye invites art enthusiasts to the Fatih Municipality Nusret Çolpan Art Gallery from Sept. 19 to Oct. 3. The concept of “Tek” reflects each artist’s unique perspective and style, while “Çok” represents the shared ground and multiplying meanings that emerge when these distinct voices come together.

Curated by Ayşegül Ekin Odabaşı, the exhibition brings individual works into conversation with the city’s memory, responding to its physical and cultural landmarks – such as its walls, slopes, docks and marketplaces – through diverse materials and visual languages.

Featuring artists from various generations and disciplines, the collection reveals personal encounters with Istanbul. Each piece retains its creator’s original inquiry while contributing to a larger narrative shaped by the proximity of different works. Some focus on the interplay of light and architecture, while others trace textures, transitions and the rhythms of daily life and memory.

At the core of the workshop’s ethos – learning, sharing and continuity – the exhibition creates an invisible architecture that balances material and technical variety with coherence. Individual styles interact dynamically, inviting viewers into a nuanced experience that encourages close engagement.