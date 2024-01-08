The long list of finalists for the 2024 BAFTA Awards, also known as the British Academy Film Awards, has been unveiled across 24 categories.

Leading the pack with the most nominations are standout films "Barbie," "Oppenheimer" and "Killers of the Flower Moon," each securing positions in 15 categories, while "Poor Things" follows closely with 14, "Maestro" with 12 and "Saltburn" with 11 categories.

The BAFTA nominees, to be chosen from these lists, will be revealed on Jan. 18.

This year's award ceremony in London, hosted by Doctor Who series actor David Tennant, is set to take place on Feb. 18.