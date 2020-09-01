Applications are now being accepted for the 8th International Silk Road Film Awards, organized by the Association of Film Directors, Writers and Composers (SETEM) and supported by Turkey's General Directorate of Cinema of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The event will offer moviegoers in Istanbul access to films produced along the Silk Road, as the festival aims to contribute to the exploration of new talents on the historical commercial route. International Silk Road Film Awards Director Feza Sınar stated that they, as the festival crew, are proud to contribute to the intercultural unifying role of Istanbul, the most magnificent and attractive port on the Silk Road.

Noting that they are holding the festival for the eighth time this year, Sınar said the event is growing and gaining further international recognition.

Last year, 3,353 films – 3,056 international and 297 domestic documentaries, animated films and fictional films – joined the festival. Filmmakers participated from numerous countries including Turkey, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Italy, Georgia, Syria, Egypt, India and Iraq.

This year’s festival will give various prizes in international categories, in addition to the national sub-awards for "Documentary Film," "Animated Film" and “Short Film.” Films will also be entitled to run for the Special Jury Prize without having to pass through preselection. In the coming days, SETEM will announce which filmmaker will receive this year's “Labor Award,” annually given to a prominent member of the industry.

Cinema professionals will hold workshops for young participants in the fields of documentary, animation, short film, co-directing and screenplay as part of the festival. Applications for the International Silk Road Film Awards, which will continue to be received until Oct. 13, can be submitted through the event's website.