Award-winning Turkish cinema productions are being presented at the 8th Tashkent International Film Festival, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced Tuesday. The festival started on Sept. 28 and will go on till Oct. 3.

Turkey has been invited as a guest country to the festival and will showcase 11 distinguished Turkish films that will be screened in the special Turkey section throughout the event.

Meetings organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Turkish Embassy in Tashkent and Ankara-based nongovernmental organization (NGO) Yerli Düşünce Derneği will also be held in the special section to develop joint projects with Uzbekistan in the field of cinema.

A still shot from Seyid Çolak’s “Kapan” (“Trap”).

Among the Turkish movies to be screened are Nuri Bilge Ceylan's “Ahlat Ağacı” (“The Wild Pear Tree”), Semih Kaplanoğlu's “Bağlılık Aslı” (“Commitment”), Cem Özay’s “Af” (“Forgiveness”), Mahmut Fazıl Coşkun’s “Anons” (“The Announcement”), Derviş Zaim’s “Flash Bellek” ("Flashdireve"), Umut Mete Soydan’s “Japonya’da Türk Izleri” (“Turkish Traces in Japan”), Seyid Çolak’s “Kapan” (“Trap”), Fatih Özcan’s “Mavzer” (“Mauser”), Ercan Kesal’s “Nasipse Adayız” (“You Know Him”), Mehmet Bahadır and Maryna Gorbach Er’s “Omar ve Biz” (“Omar and Us”) and Reis Çelik’s “Ölü Ekmeği” (“Food for a Funeral”).

Master directors and actors, including Ceylan, Reis Çelik, Mahmut Fazıl Coşkun, Ercan Kesal, Oktay Kaynarca, Melisa Aslı Pamuk, Erkan Petekkaya, Nazan Kesal, Filiz Ahmet, Erkan Kolçak Köstendil and Dilan Çiçek Deniz, will attend the festival. In addition, Turkic-speaking countries, India and Russia will also take participate in the event.