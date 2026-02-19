Fresh from his success at the Grammys and a triumphant Super Bowl halftime show, Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny is set to take the lead role in an all-star film, producers announced Wednesday.

"Porto Rico," which will be directed by Grammy-winning rapper Rene "Residente" Perez Joglar, is described as a cross between a Caribbean western and a historical drama about the island both men call home.

The film will also feature stars such as Viggo Mortensen, Javier Bardem and Edward Norton, and will be produced by Academy Award winner Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu.

"Porto Rico" tells the story of Jose Maldonado Roman, known as "Aguila Blanca" ("White Eagle"), a revolutionary who fought against colonialism in the late 19th century.

"I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child," said Perez Joglar.

"Puerto Rico's true history has always been surrounded by controversy.

"This film is a reaffirmation of who we are – told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves."

The film fuses "historical scope with a visceral, lyrical approach and a gripping narrative inspired by true events," a statement added.

The rapper and founder of Calle 13 posted a carousel of historical photos and thanked the team accompanying him on the film project, which will center on Bad Bunny.

The 31-year-old reggaeton artist is on an unstoppable streak.

At the beginning of February, he won three Grammys with his acclaimed "DeBI Tirar Mas Fotos," which was crowned album of the year, a first for an all-Spanish language offering.

A week later, he delivered his Super Bowl halftime show, the most-watched musical performance in the world with over 120 million viewers, in which he celebrated the rhythms, colors, flavors and traditions of Puerto Rico.

While many people acclaimed the joyous performance, President Donald Trump griped that he could not understand what was being said because it was in Spanish.

The performer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio had already ventured into film with minor roles in movies like "Bullet Train," alongside Brad Pitt and "Caught Stealing," with Austin Butler.

But "Porto Rico" will mark another milestone in the career of the most popular performer on the planet.

Residente, also an actor and producer, said he had been looking for someone to lead his directorial debut who "feels Puerto Rico as deeply as I do and who is as proud as I am when they sing our true anthem."

Edward Norton, who also produces, highlighted the potential of the Residente-Bad Bunny duo.

"Everybody knows what a poet of language and rhythm Rene is. Now they're going to see what a visual visionary he is as well," said Norton, who recently appeared in Olivia Wilde's "The Invite," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

"Bringing him and Bad Bunny together to tell the true story of Puerto Rico's roots is going to be like a flame finding the stick of dynamite that's been waiting for it."