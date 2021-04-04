The filming of the new Bollywood production directed by famous Indian director Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by the esteemed Vivek Agrawal, “Durga,” continues in Turkey’s southeastern Gaziantep province.

The action movie “Durga” is also being shot in the southeastern Mardin province, which has been home to an increasing number of local TV and film productions in recent years, while also enticing international directors with its enchanting historical texture. The movie's film crew came to Gaziantep following filming in Mardin, where they are continuing their shooting. The film is being locally produced by Melih Gülhan Kızılkaya.

Filming in the city's historical Bey neighborhood, Gaziantep Castle and Kaleoğlu Cave, the film crew continues working at an intense tempo in order to complete their production.

Local producer Kızılkaya expressed his happiness with the shooting of the film in Gaziantep and said, “A Bollywood movie is being shot in Gaziantep, which is my hometown. I am very proud of bringing a Bollywood production here. We are also happy to show the history, nature and all the other beauties of Gaziantep. 'Durga' is an action movie and a rural area was required for some scenes. Gaziantep was among the places that we recommended for these scenes. The crew of the film liked the city very much and wanted to continue the filming here. They are also very happy to be here. Everything from the kebabs to the desserts makes them very happy."

Filming for the movie will also be done in Turkey’s Cappadocia, one of Turkey's top tourist destinations.