Cappadocia, which has hosted numerous films, TV series and documentaries over the years, will establish a film studio with support from the Ahiler Development Agency (AHIKA) to contribute to the region’s economy, promotion and employment.

AHIKA aims to enhance Cappadocia’s international visibility, leveraging its geographic features and historical heritage, which have earned it a spot on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The agency envisions the region becoming a hub not only for tourism but also for film and television production.

Under the Ministry of Industry and Technology’s “Local Development Initiative,” the new studio is expected to attract both national and international productions, showcasing Cappadocia’s natural and cultural wealth to wider audiences.

AHIKA Secretary-General Bekir Varol told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Cappadocia’s unique landscapes serve as a natural studio for various types of film shoots and that this capacity will support the region’s branding.

“We have completed our feasibility studies and begun accepting project applications. As Ahiler Development Agency, we have long been working on establishing a film studio and increasing film and TV productions to promote the region more effectively worldwide,” Varol said. “Within the 'Local Development Initiative' coordinated by our Ministry of Industry and Technology, there will be special incentives for visual, auditory, production, and studio investments.”

Tax reductions for investors

Varol added that national and international investors will benefit from various support measures and incentives. Applications will be accepted until May 15, and AHIKA experts have already begun providing guidance to investors.

“In Cappadocia, a natural film and TV studio, special incentives will be offered for investments related to film sets, game and visual effects and post-production studios, as well as all audiovisual production facilities,” Varol said. “All machinery and equipment purchased for these investments will be exempt from VAT. Equipment imported from abroad will be exempt from customs duties. Investors will also receive a tax reduction of up to 50% of the investment. For example, a TL 1 billion ($22 million) investment would be eligible for TL 500 million in tax benefits. For eight years, the state will cover employer contributions under Social Security. Investors may also receive cash support equal to 15% of the investment or, alternatively, government coverage of up to 20% of the loan's interest. If investors do not have a location but wish to invest in the province, the government may provide a site under suitable conditions.”

Varol emphasized that the project aims to foster various industries in the region and position Cappadocia among international film production centers. “We expect that these production and studio investments will play an important role in promoting the region and contribute to its socio-economic development,” he said.