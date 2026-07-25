Nearly six years after Chadwick Boseman's death, the late "Black Panther" star's family is embroiled in a legal battle over the administration of his multimillion-dollar estate, with his brothers asking a California court to remove his widow as administrator and accusing her of failing to properly distribute the assets.

Derrick and Kevin Boseman filed a petition in Los Angeles on behalf of their parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, alleging that Taylor Simone Ledward has mishandled the estate, failed to comply with court-ordered distributions and cannot be trusted to continue overseeing her late husband's affairs.

According to court documents, Boseman died in August 2020 at age 43 without leaving a will. His estate was valued at approximately $3.8 million, and a court later ruled that 50% of the assets should go to Ledward, while Boseman's parents would each receive 25%. Ledward was also appointed administrator of the estate.

The brothers claim those distributions have yet to be completed and argue that Ledward has maintained exclusive control over the estate for years.

In their petition, they accuse her of operating with "a lack of transparency" and keeping Boseman's parents uninformed about the management of a company established to oversee the actor's name, image and intellectual property rights.

They further allege that her actions have financially harmed their elderly parents by delaying access to assets they are legally entitled to receive.

"The misconduct is causing ongoing harm" to Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, the filing states, adding that the prolonged administration has deprived them of financial support "at a vulnerable age when such support is most critical."

The petition also argues that the extended legal process has denied the family emotional closure.

"Imagine flipping through the channels and stumbling on a film starring your deceased son or brother, knowing that someone you do not know or trust is profiting from his image without your input or consent," the filing says.

The legal action, filed on July 17, asks the court to compel Ledward to distribute the estate in accordance with prior court orders and remove her as administrator.

In a statement released to U.S. media, Derrick and Kevin Boseman said they initiated the action with the authorization of their parents, who assigned their interests in the estate to Boseman Family LLC.

"For years, our parents have sought clarity regarding matters connected to the estate of our brother, Chadwick Boseman, including his intellectual property and legacy," the statement said.

The brothers added that their goal is to ensure "transparency, accountability, and respect" throughout the legal process.

"Our hope is that this process brings clarity, honors the court's orders, and ensures the responsible stewardship of Chadwick's legacy," they said. "We love our brother, and we remain committed to preserving his legacy with dignity, integrity, and respect."

Ledward's attorney has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Ledward, an R&B singer who performs under the name Sahn, began dating Boseman in 2015. The couple married six days before the actor died following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

Boseman became a global star for his portrayal of King T'Challa in Marvel's 2018 blockbuster "Black Panther," a landmark film that earned widespread critical acclaim and an Academy Award. He also received praise for performances in films including "42," "Marshall," "Da 5 Bloods" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," the latter earning him a posthumous Academy Award nomination.

In 2025, Boseman was honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Accepting the recognition on his behalf, Ledward remembered her husband as "more than an actor" and praised his artistry, faith and enduring legacy.