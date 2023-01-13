The movie "Commitment Hasan," directed and scripted by Semih Kaplanoğlu with the collaboration of Sinehane, has been nominated for the Croire au Cinema awards. According to the statement made by the organization, the award will be presented to one of the feature-length productions released in France last year.

"Commitment Hasan" revolves around a man who makes his living from his father's fruit garden while he fights to stop an electricity pole being built in the middle of his land. After making its world premiere in Un Certain Regard, the official selection of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, "Commitment Hassan" was released in France, Spain and Portugal.

The movie, which is currently being screened on HBO and four different digital platforms in France, has gained familiarity with audiences at numerous global locations and film festivals such as Karlovy Vary, Chicago, Italy Medfilm, Denver, Taiwan, India, Tromso, Barcelona, Sydney and Hong Kong.