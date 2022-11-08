The movie "Commitment Hasan," directed and scripted by Semih Kaplanoğlu with the collaboration of Sinehane, received the "Best Script Award" at the 2nd Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, an event dedicated to the semi-legendary wise ancestor of the Turkic world, Korkut Ata, also known as Dede Korkut.

Organized by Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry in collaboration with the International Cinema Association, the Turkic Council, TURKSOY, TRT, Istanbul University and a number of other institutions and organizations, the festival aims to present the cultural and intellectual infrastructure of Turkic world cinema to younger generations as well as cinema professionals in Istanbul.

"Commitment Hasan" revolves around a man who makes his living from his father's fruit garden while he fights top stop an electricity pole being built in the middle of his land.

At the award ceremony held in Bursa, the 2022 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World, Mutlu Kurnalı from the project team received the award on behalf of Kaplanoğlu, reading his letter to the audience.

"Dear filmmakers of the Turkic world, esteemed ministers and representatives, I am unable to attend the ceremony due to my ill ease. Many years ago, I had a dream that fell into my heart. Now I'm witnessing that my dream is coming true," the letter said.