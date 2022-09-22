There is one thing that comes to mind when we talk about Stephen King: horror.

As he turns 75 today, his exceptional way of capturing the dark side of human nature has revolutionized the horror genre, making him a best-selling author as his books have sold 350 million copies around the world. For this reason, many of the works of the Maine-born American writer have been adapted to the big screen, reflecting the uniquely twisted worlds that he has created.

A stillshot from "Carrie."

'Carrie' (1976)

"Carrie" is the story of an isolated teen raised by her domineering, religious mother who unleashes her telekinetic powers after being bullied by her friends on prom night.

"Carrie" embodies many firsts for some of the actors in the movie and for Stephen King. "Carrie" was the first novel King wrote and also the first piece of his work to be adapted into a movie. It also pioneered the adaptation of Stephen King's works in cinematography.

'The Shining' (1980)

There is a reason that Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" is considered one of the best screen adaptations of a King story. Rumor has it Kubrick didn't even read King's novel before he shot the movie.

The movie revolves around a series of metaphysical events that unfold after recovering alcoholic and writer Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) decides to take care of the isolated off-season Overlook Hotel in the Colorado Rockies and moves there with his family. Even though the manager warns him that the previous caretaker killed himself and his family in the hotel, Torrance and his family continue to live there, disturbed by the supernatural forces that haunt the hotel.

The cult movie was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress after it was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

'Misery' (1990)

Successful actress Kathy Bates, who created wonders with her nightmarish portrayal of Annie Wilkes, has a big role in the movie's success. Moviegoers will also remember that the actress won the Oscar as a result of her extraordinary performance in this movie.

Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is the author of popular easy-to-read novels. He kills the main character in his best-selling book series, Misery Chastain. At a turning point in his life, he gets into an accident on a country road and is found by Wilkes who starts looking after him at her home, and by chance is one of Paul's loyal readers and a devoted fan of her heroine Misery Chastain.

Shocked by Misery's death after reading the last book, the woman becomes enraged and traps Paul on the bed, breaking his ankles. While both the district sheriff and his manager are desperately searching for Sheldon, he must write another special "Misery" adventure for his psycho fan and captor.

A stillshot from "The Shawshank Redemption."

'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

This production is a criminal drama starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman in the lead roles and directed and written by Frank Darabont. Even though the movie was shot in 1994, it is still a roaring success and at the top of IMDb's ranking with a score of 9.3. Adapted from Stephen King's novella "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank's Redemption," the movie revolves around the life of banker Andy Dufresne, who spent nearly 20 years in Shawshank State Prison for allegedly murdering his wife and her lover despite claiming his innocence.

Even though it earned seven Oscar nominations in 1994, the movie failed to win any.

'Dolores Claiborne' (1995)

In King's home state of Maine, a country resident Dolores (Kathy Bates) was blamed for the mysterious death of her husband 18 years ago and cleared before the truth was revealed. With the death of a woman she was caring for, Dolores now finds herself once again in the grips of a detective who failed to convict her years ago.

The power to reveal the truth is in her daughter Selena (Jennifer Jason Leigh), a reporter who returns to her hometown to lift the veil of mystery that extends to family secrets that also concern her.

A stillshot from "The Green Mile."

'The Green Mile (1999)

Walking the thin line between life and death, "The Green Mile" reveals the wonders of the human spirit, leaving the audience weeping at times.

Featuring names such as Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, Sam Rockwell, Barry Pepper and David Morse, the film is narrated by Paul Edgecomb (Hanks), the guard tasked with accompanying death row inmates on their last journey through the stretch of green linoleum that ends in Louisiana's electric chair.

Yet, John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan) a black man who is convicted of the killing of two little white girls, affects him deeply as he believes in his innocence.

A stillshot from "1408."

'1408' (2007)

Famous horror novelist Mike Enslin (John Cusack) believes only what he sees with his own eyes. After writing a series of best-selling books denouncing supernatural events in make-believe haunted houses and cemeteries, Enslin's haunted and lonely nights begin to change when he stays in room 1408 of the notorious Dolphin Hotel, where he goes for his new project. Responding to the warnings of the hotel manager (Samuel L. Jackson), the author is the first person in years to stay in this allegedly haunted room. A new chart-topping book is imminent, but like many other King heroes, he must first face his demons to survive.

A stillshot from "The Mist."

'The Mist' (2007)

The movie takes place in an unknown town where elderly conservatives and young free-spirited people conflict most of the time.

The town is covered by a massive fog after it is hit by a strong storm. Unable to see their hands in front of their faces, people are trapped inside a supermarket as creatures appear from the fog. While trapped, the people in the supermarket are divided as some believe that a vengeful god has commanded these creatures and ordered people to sacrifice, while others do not.

A cosplayer dressed as Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the horror movie "It." (Shutterstock Photo)

'IT' (2017)

The movie tells the story of seven children living in a small town in Maine. These seven friends are an outcast group in their school. However, this is not their biggest problem. While the friends are dealing with the problems of life on the one hand and puberty on the other, another unexpected trouble comes to them. Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard), a supernatural creature who can take shape according to the fears of his victims, begins to terrorize these children in the guise of a frightening clown.

A stillshot from "Pet Sematary."

'Pet Sematary' (2019)

Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), with his two children and wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz), decides to escape city life in Boston and move to the countryside. Trying to adapt to their new life, the family is deeply saddened by the death of their cat in an accident. After burying their cat in a mysterious cemetery near their home, the unexpected happens when it comes back to life. The Creed family discovers the Native American cemetery's reviving power that brings everything buried to life.