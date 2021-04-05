A documentary telling the story of Turkish brothers Ahmet Ertegün and Nesuhi Ertegün, who waged a battle against racism in the United States and founded a major record label during the 1930s and 1940s, has premiered in Washington at the DC Independent Film Festival. While the very first screening of "Leave The Door Open,” directed by Ümran Safter, was held at the residence of Turkey's Washington Embassy, the production garnered the praise of attendees.

The documentary, which was screened in two separate sessions in accordance with COVID-19 measures, was watched with interest by many American and Turkish guests.

Speaking before the screening, Turkish Ambassador to the U.S. Hasan Murat Mercan, said that Münir Ertegün, who was then-ambassador to Washington, and his sons Ahmet and Nesuhi Ertegün are still remembered today due to their effort to combat racism in the 1930s and 1940s.

A photo from the premiere of "Leave The Door Open" at the residence of Turkey's Washington Embassy in the U.S., April 4, 2021. (AA Photo)

Mercan noted that in a period when people of color were marginalized, the Ertegün family opened the doors of the embassy to jazz, a medium of self-expression. “They did not only host musicians but also supported a struggle for their rights,” he added.

Director Ümran Safter also told Anadolu Agency (AA) that she was pleased to have completed her documentary to present it to Turkish and American music and history enthusiasts.

After reading a news article in the American media on what the Ertegün brothers achieved against racial discrimination in 2017, Safter researched the brothers’ story for an extensive period of time before deciding to shoot a feature-length documentary on them. Planning to entitle the documentary "Sultans of Jazz," Safter and her team opted to name it “Leave The Door Open” in the later period.

"I really want the whole world to see what these two Turkish youth have achieved through music, how they have managed to break down the sharp walls of racial discrimination. Racism is a big problem not only in the U.S. but also in the rest of the world. Societies are very polarized. I think this movie shows us well that we can overcome all these divisions through the power of music,” the director said.

Director Ümran Safter poses with a poster of "Leave The Door Open” at the residence of Turkey's Washington Embassy, U.S., April 4, 2021. (AA Photo)

Ahmet and Nesuhi Ertegün were introduced to music by their mother Hayrünnisa, who was a successful musician playing string instruments. Falling in love with jazz music, the brothers found their way to the heart of Washington D.C., where they would meet jazz legends Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong. However, they also discovered that black people were the victims of senseless discrimination in the U.S.

The brothers along with their father begun organizing music nights inviting African-American jazz performers to the Turkish Embassy in Washington. During a period when black people were not allowed to sit next to white people in various places, the Turkish Embassy opened its doors to black musicians and provided an opportunity for them to rehearse there.

Some U.S. politicians warned the Turkish Embassy not to permit African Americans to attend social events at the embassy, however, the Ertegüns ignored the negative reactions.

Later, the Ertegün brothers established Atlantic Records in 1947 and played a role in the growth of famous singers and bands, including Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis, the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin.