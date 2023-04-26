Imagine a world where movie theaters are once again buzzing with excitement, where the smell of buttery popcorn fills the air, and where the big screen is illuminated with stunning visuals and captivating storylines.

That world is not far away, as we look ahead to the most anticipated movies set to grace the silver screen for the remainder of 2023.

'Beau Is Afraid'

When Ari Aster meets A24, it is a signal that the cinematography world will surely witness something surreal, an out-of-this-world experience.

"Beau Is Afraid," which premiered in theaters on April 21, is proving to be Aster's most polarizing work yet, with reactions ranging from effusive praise to blistering criticism.

Known for his previous horror hits, "Hereditary" and "Midsommar," Aster's latest film takes a unique approach to the genre. He describes it as a surreal black comedy that plays out like a video game where the protagonist is powerless, unable to use any of the buttons.

The movie follows the character of Beau, portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, a middle-aged man grappling with severe paranoia and anxiety. Beau embarks on an epic and surreal journey to get back to his domineering mother, Mona, played by Patti LuPone. Along the way, the audience is taken on a strange Homeric journey through a variety of settings, from Beau's dilapidated city apartment to the luxurious home of a dysfunctional family and a seemingly enchanted forest theater commune.

This image released by A24 shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from "Beau is Afraid." (AP Photo)

'Asteroid City'

As a creator of vibrant and artistic universes, Wes Anderson invites moviegoers to an unconventional world with his new production "Asteroid City." This is the 11th feature film that he writes, directs and co-produces. The long-awaited piece is based on a story he co-wrote with Roman Coppola.

The trailer of the film and the photos from some scenes have already proven it to be unconventional as each scene, embedded with retro vibes, appears to be a photo in a modern art exhibition.

Taking place in 1955, Asteroid City follows a group of students and parents as they attend the annual Junior Stargazer convention in a fictional desert town, with a plot described as a sci-fi romantic comedy.

The film will premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May before it reaches its wider audience in June.

'Insidious: The Red Door'

Undoubtedly, as a fan of the "Insidious" franchise myself, "The Red Door" is one of the most anticipated films of the year for me, and I'm sure other horror enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to it as well.

The fifth installment of the "Insidious" franchise marks Patrick Wilson's feature directorial debut. Set a decade after "Insidious 2," the movie centers around Dalton Lambert (played by Ty Simpkins), the elder son of the family, who is being tormented by the same demons that once haunted his family while he is away at college. Along with Wilson and Simpkins, Rose Byrne and Andrew Astor also return to reprise their roles as the rest of the Lambert family.

'Roosevelt'

Hollywood occasionally loves to make their movie protagonists former U.S. presidents and this time it is the 32nd president, Franklin Roosevelt, recognized as one of the most influential American political figures of the 20th century, leading the country through the Great Depression and World War II. The president was also instrumental in the creation of the United Nations and the establishment of the modern welfare state.

With Martin Scorsese's treatment, Franklin Roosevelt is to be surprisingly portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio, whom we are not used to seeing in such takes on biographical portrayals of historical characters.

A still shot taken from "Oppenheimer" shows Cillian Murphy.

'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan's latest "Oppenheimer" may be the most anticipated movie of the year as its trailer has already fallen onto the cinema world like a huge meteor, making the audience quite excited about its release.

The anticipated biopic on physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the "father of the atomic bomb," features Cillian Murphy in the titular role, along with Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. As with most of Nolan's films, which are known for their epic visuals, the IMAX-shot picture is expected to be best experienced on the largest screen available.

Oppenheimer was a key figure in the Manhattan Project, the top-secret government project that developed the first atomic bomb during World War II. As director of the Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico, he oversaw the development of the bomb and played a critical role in its successful testing in July 1945. He famously described the moment as feeling like he had "become death, the destroyer of worlds."

'Barbie'

One size does not fit all and "Barbie" is here to prove that.

The movie is an upcoming live-action film based on the popular toy franchise of the same name. Initially set to be released in 2020, the film has been pushed back several times and is currently scheduled for a 2023 release.

The film is being produced by Mattel Films, with Margot Robbie set to star in the lead role as Barbie herself. The movie is said to be a contemporary and comedic take on the iconic doll, with a story that follows Barbie as she discovers that she doesn't fit into the perfect land of Barbies and sets out on an adventure in the real world.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have been brought on to co-write and direct the film, with Gerwig also rumored to have a supporting role in the movie. It has also been reported that the film will address issues of body image and female empowerment with the intention of inspiring young girls.

A still shot taken from "Barbie" shows Margot Robbie.

'A Haunting in Venice'

Another whodunnit movie in the Hercule Poirot universe after "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Death on the Nile," "A Haunting in Venice" will return to the box office with a supernatural thriller.

Branagh will be directing and acting in the movie, marking his third Christie adaptation after his previous films, which although received mixed reviews, garnered considerable box office success. The movies are notable for their striking visuals, fast-paced action and impressive cast. In "A Haunting in Venice," Poirot's deductive abilities will be put to the test as he navigates a mysterious world.

An impressive cast has been assembled for the upcoming movie, including Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarcio.

Branagh's Christie adaptations are usually easy to watch and grappling, offering a great escape for the audience from the hustle and bustle of a stressful day.

'Napoleon'

“There is only one thing in this world, and that is to keep acquiring money and more money, power and more power. All the rest is meaningless,” said the legendary leader Napoleon Bonaparte and Ridley Scott makes a comeback to the silver screen chronicling the leader's rise to power, his military campaigns, and his eventual downfall.

Scott also intends to bring a fresh perspective to the story, showing both the good and the bad sides of Napoleon.

'Dune: Part Two'

Based on the second half of Frank Herbert's epic novel, "Dune: Part Two" will continue the story of Paul Atreides played by rising star Timothee Chalamet and his journey as a leader of the Fremen people on the desert planet Arrakis. The film will feature returning cast members such as Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa, as well as new additions like Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard and Javier Bardem.

The director Denis Villeneuve expressed his excitement for the second part, saying that it will be even more ambitious than the first. He has also hinted that the sequel will explore more of the book's complex themes, including politics, religion and the environment.

'Wonka'

The eccentric chocolate maker Willy Wonka's life story is to be revealed once more after the titular character of Willy Wonka has been played by two different actors in film adaptations of Roald Dahl's classic book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Gene Wilder brought the character to life in the 1971 musical film while Johnny Depp portrayed a more eccentric version of the character in Tim Burton's 2005 adaptation.

Now we will be seeing Timothee Chalamet as Wonka in the Warner Bros. musical fantasy prequel.